Nov. 30
10:00 a.m., Sheburne Road and Bostwick Road, erratic driving reported but police were unable to find the vehicle.
11:22 a.m., Harbor Place, a caller reported a dispute with management, police mediated the dispute.
1:23 p.m., Shelburne Road and Bostwick Road, three-car motor vehicle crash. Shelburne Rescue evaluated those involved, no one was transported.
2:37 p.m., Falls Road a caller reported suspicious circumstances and possible vandalism to their business. Investigation is ongoing.
4:34 p.m., Shelburne Road, motor vehicle crash with possible injuries in the area of the Shelburne Fire Department. Shelburne Police, Fire and Rescue were dispatched, patient was evaluated on the scene by Shelburne Rescue but was not transported.
5:50 p.m., complainant stopped by the Shelburne Police department to report suspicious, possibly fraudulent, activity. Investigation is ongoing.
9:55 p.m., Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington Police in locating a vehicle and operator believed to have been involved in a crash.
Dec. 1
3:17 a.m., a caller reported that a vehicle had struck a telephone pole. No one was with the vehicle. The crash resulted in a localized power outage. The driver was eventually located and determined to be uninjured. Investigation is ongoing.
3:35 a.m. Pine Haven Shores Road, caller reported a medical emergency. Shelburne Rescue was and transported the patient to the hospital.
9:34 a.m., Harbor Place, caller reported a dispute with an individual on the premises. Notice of Trespass was issued.
10:08 a.m., Deer Run Drive, caller reported a suspicious vehicle. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.
12:10 p.m., Countryside Motel, caller reported a possible theft that had just occurred. Shelburne Police were dispatched and spoke with complainant. Report filed.
12:29 p.m., Kinney Drugs, caller reported individuals loitering and camped-out on sidewalk. Individuals lefts upon request.
2:06 p.m., Shelburne Police Station, someone turned in a faulty firearm. Firearm was secured pending proper disposition.
2:14 p.m., Shelburne Road and Falls Road, Vermont State Police report of a possible domestic disturbance involving a vehicle travelling northbound on Shelburne Road from Charlotte. Shelburne Police located and stopped the vehicle. Police identified and interviewed the vehicle occupants. No criminal charges filed at this time.
2:17 p.m., Quality Inn, caller reported a dispute involving a former employee. Notice of Trespass issued.
4:11 p.m., Harbor View Road, Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington Police with a commercial burglary alarm.
7:30 p.m., Morgan Drive, caller observed suspicious activity and requested a security check of a residence. Officers checked the premises and found it to be secure.
8:05 p.m., Farmstead Drive, caller reported a juvenile was out of control and potentially causing self-harm. Shelburne Police and Rescue were dispatched. Patient was transported to UVM Medical Center by Shelburne Rescue.
9:19 p.m., 911 Hang-up. Shelburne Police were dispatched, officer confirmed no emergency.