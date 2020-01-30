Jan. 18
1:10 a.m., Shelburne and Webster Roads, a wrong-way driver was stopped. No criminal charges were filed.
1:21 a.m., Shelburne Road, an officer located a male and female walking and not properly dressed for the cold weather. The officer identified the individuals and provided them with a courtesy ride to a safe location.
1:52 a.m., throughout Shelburne, officers patrolled for vehicles in violation of winter parking ban and took appropriate enforcement action. Caller reported a medical emergency. Shelburne Rescue and Police were dispatched. Patient was transported to the hospital by Shelburne Rescue.
1:21 p.m., Shelburne Road and Drew Lane, a caller reported a vehicle operating erratically. Shelburne Police located and stopped the vehicle.
6:56 p.m., Shelburne Road, Shelburne Rescue was dispatched to assist South Burlington Fire/Rescue with a medical call. Patient was transported to the hospital by Shelburne Rescue.
7:32 p.m., Irish Hill Road, a 911 caller reported a medical emergency. Charlotte Rescue was dispatched. Patient was transported to the hospital by Charlotte Rescue.
Jan. 19
12:11a.m., throughout Shelburne, officers patrolled for vehicles in violation of winter parking ban and took appropriate enforcement action.
1:09 a.m., Harbor Road; Arbors, a 911 caller reported a medical emergency. Shelburne Rescue was dispatched. Patient was evaluated on scene by Shelburne Rescue but was not transported.
3:53 a.m., Harbor Place, a 911 caller reached out with a complaint but was unable to articulate any emergency. Shelburne Police were dispatched. Officers located an intoxicated female. As officers prepared to transport her to detox, she advised that she was having a medical emergency. She was transported to the hospital by Shelburne Rescue.
11:12 a.m., Spear Street and Thomas Road, a late-reported motor vehicle crash. Report filed for insurance purposes.
3:56 p.m., Falls Road and Mount Philo Road, a 911 caller reported a motor vehicle crash. Shelburne Police were dispatched. Officer spoke with individuals involved. Crash report filed.
4:10 p.m., Shelburne Road and Harbor Road, a 911 caller reported a motor vehicle crash. Shelburne Police were dispatched. Officer spoke with individuals involved. Crash report filed.
Jan. 20
4:16 a.m., Shelburne Road, officer located an individual sleeping outside of a closed business. Individual was identified and provided with a courtesy ride.
4:42 a.m., throughout Shelburne, officers patrolled for vehicles in violation of winter parking ban and took appropriate enforcement action.
8:03 a.m., Shagbark Lane, a caller reported fire alarm activation. Shelburne Fire and Rescue were dispatched. The alarm was determined to be a false alarm.
8:33 a.m., Pine Haven Shores Road and Shelburne Bay, 911 Caller reported a medical emergency. Shelburne Rescue was dispatched. Patient was transported to the hospital by Shelburne Rescue.
3:16 p.m., Pine Haven Shores Road, a 911 Caller reported a medical emergency. Shelburne Rescue and Police were dispatched. Patient was transported to the hospital by Shelburne Rescue.
5:22 p.m., Ockert Lane, neighbor dispute. Officer spoke with the individuals involved and a report was filed.
5:27 a.m., Shelburne Road and Falls Road, a 911 caller reported a driver in some type of medical distress, possibly passed out, while in traffic. The vehicle had rolled, uncontrolled, across a travel lane and struck a curb. Police arrived on scene almost immediately and were advised that the driver had quickly taken off southbound on Shelburne Road. Police checked the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.
10:41 p.m., Tracy Lane, a caller reported possible gunshots or fireworks in area. Shelburne Police were dispatched. Investigation found that fireworks had been seen in the area, though officers were unable to locate the source.
Jan. 21
1:54 a.m., Shelburne Road (South Burlington) Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington Police with a commercial burglary alarm.
6:59 a.m., Shelburne Road and Martindale Road, an Officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver was identified and found to have a criminally suspended license. Joseph Ciaramitaro, 26, of Middlebury was taken into custody and transported to the Shelburne Police Department for processing. He was released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court on the charges of Driving while License Suspended.
7:47 a.m., Irish Hill Road and Autumn Hill Lane. Caller reported a vehicle slid off the roadway. Shelburne Police were dispatched. Officer assisted as necessary pending vehicle’s removal.
7:53 a.m., Harbor Road; Community School, a 911 Caller reported being locked out of vehicle with child inside. Shelburne Police were dispatched. Vehicle was unlocked.
9:31 a.m., Meadow Lane, a 911 Caller reported a medical emergency. Shelburne Rescue and Police were dispatched. Patient was transported to the hospital by Shelburne Rescue.
3:33 p.m., Harbor Place, Shelburne Police assisted Community Outreach as contact was made with an individual. The individual was offered appropriate services.
4:46 p.m., Shelburne Road; Heartworks School, a caller reported fire alarm activation. Shelburne Fire, Rescue and Police were dispatched. The alarm was determined to be a false alarm.