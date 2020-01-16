Jan. 4

12:15 a.m., Pine Haven Shores Road, a caller reported a medical emergency, a patient was transported to the hospital by Shelburne Rescue.

12:18 a.m., Hemlock Lane, Shelburne Police aided South Burlington Police with searching a residence which was found unsecure upon homeowners’ return from vacation.

12:52 a.m., throughout Shelburne, officers patrolled for vehicles in violation of winter parking ban and took appropriate enforcement action.

2:36 a.m., Shelburne Road and Bay Road, an officer checked on a person believed to be intoxicated. The person was taken into protective custody and transported to detox.

7:06 a.m., Pine Haven Shores Road, a caller reported a medical emergency, a patient was transported to the hospital by Shelburne Rescue.

11:58 a.m., Irish Hill Road and Spear Street, a caller reported a driver operating erratically on Shelburne Falls Road in Hinesburg. An officer located the vehicle on Irish Hill Road and stopped the driver for a traffic violation.

2:10 p.m., Pine Haven Shores Road, a caller reported a medical emergency, a patient was evaluated on-scene but not transported.

5:44 p.m., Pine Haven Shores Road, a caller reported a medical emergency, a patient was evaluated on-scene but not transported.

7:35 p.m., Barstow Road and Spear Street, an officer located a driver, who had crashed their vehicle into a power pole. Shelburne Fire and Rescue were dispatched, and the driver was evaluated on-scene but not transported.

Jan. 5

1:09 a.m., throughout Shelburne, Officers patrolled for vehicles in violation of winter parking ban and took appropriate enforcement action.

3:58 a.m., Pine Haven Shores Road, a caller reported a medical emergency. Shelburne Rescue was dispatched, and the Patient was transported to the hospital by Shelburne Rescue.

12:16 p.m., Ockert Lane and Cynosure Drive, a caller reported juveniles throwing snowballs at vehicles. An officer checked the area but was unable to locate the juveniles involved.

1:24 p.m., Penny Lane, a caller requested a welfare check on a relative – police made contact with the person and determined they were fine.

4:18 p.m., Hedgerow Drive, Shelburne Police assisted Colchester Police with service of paperwork.

