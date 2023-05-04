Following several turbulent years that forced the Shelburne Police Department to temporarily eliminate 24/7 service due to staffing shortages, police chief Michael Thomas says the department is now back up and running with round-the-clock coverage and 12 full-time officers.
At its lowest ebb, Shelburne was down to four full-time officers.
Thomas said the department has been lucky to bring in a slew of experienced officers, including four who are returning to the department.
“Four people had actually worked for us in the past. Three within the past year and a half, and the fourth one a while ago, but they saw the changes that were occurring and the opportunities that were laid out, and fortunately, we got them to come back,” said Thomas.
In addition to a police and dispatch union contract signed last May that cemented pay increases through 2026, Thomas explained that the department is also focusing on fostering growth in positions.
He said the department worked hard at getting “back to the basics” while focusing on opportunities for officers to move up.
“It’s like getting in on the ground floor of a new business,” he said.
Thomas took the reins of the department in 2022 when Aaron Noble, Shelburne’s former police chief, took a leave of absence after town officials expressed a lack of faith in his leadership. At the time, the department was operating on a skeleton crew when more than 15 officers and dispatchers left the department in the months prior to Thomas’ appointment.
The mass exodus can be traced back to a report compiled by former Vermont State Police Director Jim Baker in February, which revealed that employees were unhappy with the initial decision to pick Noble as chief and did not feel confident in his leadership.
During that time, the department — which always budgeted for 24/7 coverage — contracted with the state police for midnight and overnight shifts, but state police only respond to violent crimes or other serious calls as opposed to patrolling the town, Thomas said.
Monday was the first day back to 24/7 services for the department, a status Thomas says the department hasn’t been at in a year and a half.
Sgt. Josh Flore explained that the difficult hiring climate, particularly for new police officers, was a massive hurdle the department had to overcome.
“Trying to get new people into the law enforcement profession continues to be difficult right now,” he said. “We used to have 100 people apply for two positions. Now, you’re lucky if you’re getting two or three people.”
To help with recruitment, the department offered $5,000 sign-on bonuses along with a $2,500 retention bonus for the four employees and dispatch who stayed on.
“I will just send our gratitude and thanks out to (Vermont State Police), our dispatchers for hanging in strong. There were nights where there was only one in the building,” said Thomas. “So that puts some stress on them, they’ve got calls happening and they’re still trying to get resources out to them.”
He also thanked Shelburne residents for their continued support.
“It’s really important, that people understand just how thankful we are for those organizations and people,” added Flore.
