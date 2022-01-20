Total incidents: 78
Medical calls: 24
Medical transports: 21
Fire calls: 3
Arrests: 1
Incidents:
Jan. 7 at 9:01 a.m., a person on Thompson Road reported that the day before their vehicle was damaged while they were shopping.
Jan. 7 at 3:58 p.m., police couldn’t find a person at Shelburne Campground who a caller was concerned about.
Jan. 7 at 9:06 p.m., a man in a dark gray truck was reportedly making a disturbance on Ockert Lane, but he had gone when police arrived and wasn’t found.
Jan. 8 at 2:47 a.m., after officers identified some people parked behind the old Shelburne Steakhouse, they left.
Jan. 8 at 2:47 a.m., a man who called to say he was bleeding severely turned out to be intoxicated with a self-inflicted injury. He was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center by Shelburne Rescue.
Jan. 8 at 6:59 p.m., a woman called to say a man was refusing to get out of her vehicle at the North Star Motel. Police arrested Noah Lincoln, 31, of South Burlington, who they found had a warrant for his arrest.
Jan. 8 at 7:07 p.m., police didn’t find an emergency on Pierson Drive after a 911 call and hang-up.
Jan. 9 at 9:01 a.m., Shelburne Police helped with multiple cars that slid off the road on Route 116 because of icy conditions. There were no injuries.
Jan. 9 at 12:01 p.m., Quality Inn management asked for help with an intoxicated and unruly man. He was taken into protective custody and transported to detox at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
Jan. 9 at 12:45 p.m., someone called from Dorset Street to report a power line was down and in the road. Shelburne Fire determined it was a cable line and called the proper utility company.
Jan. 10 at 3:47 p.m., someone on Frogs End reported their Rolex had been stolen.
Jan. 10 at 8:11 p.m., police responded to a 911 call and hang-up on LaPlatte Circle and found it wasn’t an emergency but a malfunctioning telephone.
Jan. 10 at 11:19 p.m., police went to the North Star Motel because of a dispute between guests. The quarrelers had separated when police arrived. After talking to them, no charges were filed.
Jan. 11 at 9:24 a.m., police were called to Kinney Drugs because a man was trespassing, but he was gone and couldn’t be found.
Jan. 11 at 10:01 p.m., police went to a home on Littlefield Drive where a 911 call and hang-up originated. Once again, the culprit was a malfunctioning phone and there was no emergency.
Jan. 12 at 11:54 a.m., no injuries resulted when two cars crashed on Route 116.
Jan. 12 at 4:35 p.m., a caller was worried about their relative on White Cedar Lane, but police found they were fine.
Jan. 12 at 5:33 p.m., a man who left the Tractor Supply without paying for merchandise was gone when police arrived. An investigation is continuing.
Jan. 12 at 8:17 p.m., a fire alarm went off on Simmons Drive but there wasn’t a fire, and the call was canceled before fire and rescue arrived.
Jan. 12 at 8:52 p.m., initially it was thought the sound of a man and woman shouting on Shelburne Road might be an argument, but police found people at a nearby business were loud. They agreed to shout quieter.
Jan. 13 at 8:02 a.m., a carbon monoxide detector went off on Point View Drive, but no hazards were found.
Jan. 13 at 8:28 a.m., an officer removed a length of aluminum pipe from the road near Shelburne and Martindale roads that were a traffic hazard.
Jan. 13 at 9:02 a.m., police stood by on Nashville Road as the Department for Children & Families checked on a family.
Jan. 13 at 5:15 p.m., a driver hit a dog on Falls Road and police went to help. The owners took the dog to emergency care.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the State’s Attorney’s Office and can be amended or dropped. The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
