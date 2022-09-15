Total reported incidents: 70
Traffic stops: 1
Warnings: 1
Medical Emergencies: 25
Suspicious incidents: 11
Citizen Assists: 1
Domestic Incident: 1
Animal Problems: 3
Fraud: 1
Theft: 1
Fire: 1
Car Crash: 2
Incidents:
Sept. 5 at 9:11 p.m., a juvenile told police her parents were trying to kick her out of the house. Officers helped mediate the situation.
Sept. 6 at 3:51 a.m., a vehicle fire was extinguished at the Shelburne Bay fishing access. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Sept. 6 at 1:52 p.m., a Brentwood Drive resident called the cops on a neighbor who was playing their music too loud, but officers determined the noise was not excessive.
Sept. 6 at 5:13 p.m., someone called the police to report a homeless encampment on the LaPlatte River, but officers could not find anyone occupying the area.
Sept. 8 at 2:08 p.m., a walk-in wanted to speak with an officer about homeless individuals “camping and setting fires” between Shelburne Road and Olde Orchard Lane. Police told the person to call them if they saw anything of the sort.
Sept. 8 at 8:05 p.m., a two-car crash was reported with no injuries on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 9 at 9:30 a.m., a bullet was reportedly found in the parking lot of the Heartworks School.
Sept. 9 at 3:50 p.m., a walk in reported a man yelling at a woman and a child at the bus stop near Harrington Avenue but officers later determined it was a deaf person communicating with his family members.
Sept. 9 at 4:14 p.m., a three-car crash was reported with injuries on Shelburne Road near Longmeadow Drive. A patient was transported to the hospital.
Sept. 9 at 8:57 p.m., police checked the area between Shelburne Road and Olde Orchard Lane for a homeless encampment but found nothing.
Sept. 9 at 8:59 p.m., a caller reported hearing gunshots in the area near Webster Road and Spear Street. Officers could not determine the source of the sound.
Sept. 10 at 7:22 p.m., Shelburne fire and rescue assisted Charlotte fire and rescue with a boat fire at Point Bay Marina.
Sept. 11 at 1:01 p.m., a caller reported a dog in a vehicle parked at the Shelburne Museum, but the dog was OK.
Sept. 11 at 2:36 p.m., a stray dog was reunited with its owner.
Sept. 11 at 4:09 p.m., a caller reported items had been stolen from his car on Oak Hill Road. The case is under investigation.
Sept. 11 at 10:18 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported at Harbor Place. Officers assisted in mediating the dispute.
