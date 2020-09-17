Total police calls: 167
Ambulance calls: 29
Medical transports: 19
Fire calls: 5
Sept. 4 at 6:14 p.m., Amanda Bean, 36, of Burlington, was stopped for a traffic violation and found to have a criminally suspended license, for which we was cited and released.
Sept. 5 at 10:42 a.m., Bruce Fuller, 45, of Underhill, walked out of Kinney Drugs on Shelburne Road without paying for a $15 cell phone case. Police found him and he decided to pay for it. He was banned from the store’s property.
Sept. 5 at 12:33 p.m., an officer came upon an argument between a truck driver and a bicyclist. The truck driver said the bicyclist ran a stop sign at the intersection of Spear Street and Irish Hill Road. The officer reviewed traffic laws with the bicyclist.
Sept. 5 at 12:43 p.m., an officer reviewed traffic laws with a driver who a caller said was driving too fast and almost hit a mother and her child crossing the street on Bay Road at the Bay Access.
Sept. 7 at 11:43 a.m., high winds knocked branches onto a power line on Richmond Drive which caused a small fire and electrical arcing. Power was out for a short time. Shelburne Fire, Rescue and Police stayed at the scene until Green Mountain Power had taken care of it.
Sept. 7 at 11:46 a.m., a vehicle parked near Shelburne Road and Falls Road was damaged by a sign knocked down by the high winds.
Sept. 7 at 7:38 p.m., police stopped an alcohol-fueled fight between two women at the Quality Inn on Shelburne Road. One of them was injured but did not need medical help.
Sept. 8 at 9:21 a.m., tires were slashed on two vehicles that had been parked at the abandoned Shelburne Steakhouse with for-sale signs.
Sept. 8 at 4:33 p.m., tools were stolen from a storage shed at the Red Apple Motel on Shelburne Road. The owner is working on a list of missing tools.
Sept. 8 at 6:28 p.m., old grievances resulted in an argument between two women in the parking lot of Kinney Drugs on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 9 at 7:13 a.m., a fence and playground at Heartworks on Shelburne Road was vandalized.
Sept. 9 at 8:27 a.m., a Comcast truck and a silver 2011 BMW crashed at Shelburne Road and Champlain Drive. Although the damage was described as minor, both vehicles were towed.
Sept. 10 at 7:50 a.m., a Shelburne resident reported their debit account had been hacked to try and purchase things on iTunes. They had frozen all the transactions but wanted to have the incident documented by police.
Sept. 10 at 2:37 p.m., a utility line fallen and blocking the westbound land on Bishop Road at Beaver Creek Road had been cleared when police arrived.
Sept. 10 at 4:29 p.m., a resident of Harrington Avenue believed the damage to his vehicle was vandalism.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
