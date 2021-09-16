Incidents: 144
Medical calls: 28
Medical transports: 18
Fire calls: 5
Arrests: 1 (simple assault; unlawful mischief)
Sept. 3 at 5:36 a.m., although they checked other neighborhoods nearby, police couldn’t find a suspicious man reported to be in the area of Acorn Lane.
Sept. 3 at 2:36 p.m., the town health officer was told about a dog bite that the University of Vermont Medical Center reported on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 4 at 9:11 p.m., police didn’t find the loud music reported at the Countryside Motel, but they did find a couple arguing in their room. After a discussion, the couple agreed to turn it down a notch.
Sept. 5 at 3:02 a.m., police found a vehicle driven by a man who they had been looking for to make sure he was OK. And he was.
Sept. 5 at 7:29 a.m., a person who was reported as unconscious in a vehicle at Bay Park was just sleeping.
Sept. 5 at 2:33 p.m., a man, who was unconscious on the side of Juniper Ridge, was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for medical issues.
Sept. 6 at 1:10 a.m., a small burn pile smoldering behind a home on Shelburne Road was put out by the fire department.
Sept. 6 at 11:58 a.m., police couldn’t find an injured fox reported on Mt. Philo Road near the Charlotte-Shelburne town line.
Sept. 6 at 7:42 p.m., a driver hit a deer on Harbor and Bay roads. The deer ran off and the damage to the truck was minor.
Sept. 7 at 12:52 a.m., a man tried to get a room at the Days Inn but didn’t have enough money. He did have a woman’s purse and her credit card. Police identified him as Mark Ryan, 37, of Milton. He allegedly got the purse by assaulting a woman at the Days Inn. Ryan was arrested and charged with simple assault and unlawful mischief.
Sept. 7 at 6:50 a.m., police suspect the shots heard near Hedgerow Drive were duck hunters, but they didn’t find them.
Sept. 7 at 5:57 p.m., tools were taken from Tractor Supply by a man who left in a black Jeep.
Sept. 7 at 6:28 p.m., Shelburne Police went to help South Burlington Police with a man who allegedly stole things from Harbor Freight. When Shelburne Police arrived, he was still in the parking lot because his vehicle wouldn’t start. They kept him company until South Burlington Police arrived.
Sept. 7 at 7:41 p.m., both a man and woman arguing at Harbor Place insisted their disagreement was just verbal.
Sept. 7 at 9:08 p.m., police said a man yelling at someone in another room at Harbor Place was intoxicated and injured. He was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Sept. 8 at 3:17 a.m., police couldn’t find a man reported as running and stumbling down Locust Hill Road toward Shelburne Road.
Sept. 8 at 5:17 a.m., things that go bump in the basement – police couldn’t find anything awry in a basement on Bourgea Lane, where noises had been heard.
Sept. 8 at 1:48 p.m., a man and woman reportedly fled Tractor Supply with several power tools among other things.
Sept. 8 at 5:09 p.m., the fire department made sure everything was copacetic at a home on Windmill Bay Road after an alarm warned of a carbon monoxide problem.
Sept. 8 at 5:51 p.m., fire and rescue stayed on the scene where a tree was on a power line and sparking until Green Mountain Power arrived.
Sept. 9 at 11:04 a.m., an investigation continues into a possible assault at the Countryside Motel. Those involved were separated and waiting when police arrived.
Sept. 9 at 11:05 a.m., police went to the Days Inn because of suspicious men sitting in a vehicle in the rear parking lot and refusing to leave. But they drove away before police arrived.
Sept. 9 at 1:55 p.m., a resident of Martindale Road reported someone stole their credit card and used it.
Sept. 9 at 11:03 p.m., a tree fell taking power lines with it on Martindale Road. Police, fire and rescue went to the scene and diverted traffic until Green Mountain Power could remove the tree — with the help of the highway department.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the State’s Attorney’s Office and can be amended or dropped. The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
