Total reported incidents: 82
Arrests: 1
Medical emergencies: 25
Suspicious incidents: 11
Domestic incidents: 1
Citizen assists: 5
Automobile incidents: 2
Theft: 8
Car crash: 3
Pending investigations: 9
Sept. 26 at 9:16 a.m., a vehicle cut another driver off and then stopped, causing a collision on Dorset Street and Shelburne Road.
Sept. 26 at 1:36 p.m., a woman told police she was being harassed by a male guest at Harbor Place. Officers assisted in mediating the dispute.
Sept. 26 at 2:16 p.m., someone called the cops on a man and a woman in the VIP Tires parking lot because it appeared they were fighting, but police determined they were not fighting when they arrived on the scene.
Sept. 27 at 6:42 a.m., a Harbor Road resident reported his vehicle stolen from his residence, but the car was later found.
Sept. 27 at 10:31 a.m., a walk-in reported a sex offense to police that occurred earlier this month. The case is pending further investigation by the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations.
Sept. 27 at 10:44 a.m., a retail theft was reported from Kinney Drugs, but officers could not locate the individual. A theft report was taken, and the case is under investigation.
Sept. 27 at 11:29 a.m., a caller reported belongings were stolen from their car on Northern Heights Drive. Police took a theft report.
Sept. 27 at 1:32 p.m., the Vermont Criminal Justice Council received a call from a Shelburne resident stating she had been drugged by the Shelburne Police. The complainant has been a regular caller for 30 years. “We have attempted to get her health services,” police said.
Sept. 27 at 5:08 p.m., a Shelburne Road resident reported a theft of items from her home. A theft report was taken, and the case is being investigated.
Sept. 28 at 11:13 a.m., a vehicle veered off the road and damaged property on Webster Road.
Sept. 28 at 12:38 p.m., a two-car crash was reported on Shelburne Road with no injuries.
Sept. 28 at 3:09 p.m., police received a call from a Green Hills Drive resident that she woke up feeling drugged and that people had been using a cell phone app to cause her pain when they walk by her. Police offered the resident EMS and outreach services.
Sept. 28 at 4:54 p.m., a boat washed ashore and was found resting on the beach near Sledrunner Road. The boat owner was notified.
Sept. 28 at 5:57 p.m., a retail theft was reported at Kinney Drugs. Officers located the individual, who was issued a trespass notice and then released.
Sept. 28 at 7:19 p.m., Adam Tatro, 31, of Franklin, was arrested for an outstanding warrant near Lindenwood Drive and Shelburne Road. He was transported to the police station for processing and later lodged.
Sept. 29 at 8:06 a.m., a car believed to be abandoned in the Kinney Drugs parking lot turned out to be an employee’s vehicle that was disabled.
Sept. 29 at 11:46 a.m., a Locust Hill resident reported someone had entered their vehicle but had taken nothing of value.
Sept. 29 at 5:01 p.m., a two-car crash was reported on Shelburne Road near Lakeview Drive with no injuries.
Sept. 29 at 5:04 p.m., a caller reported a theft of items from their vehicle on Locust Hill. A theft report was taken, and the case is under investigation.
Sept. 29 at 5:39 p.m., a retail theft was reported at Kinney Drugs, but officers could not find the individual.
Sept. 30 at 1:45 p.m., another retail theft was reported at Kinney Drugs, but officers were able to find the individual. They were issued a trespass notice and then released.
Sept. 30 at 5:09 p.m., the Wake Robin retirement community told police that an employee was taking medication from one patient and giving it to another. Officers obtained statements from employees and the police are investigating the matter.
Oct. 1 at 11:49 a.m., two men were allegedly riding dirt bikes on the walking trails at Shelburne Bay Park, but police could not locate the individuals.
Oct. 2 at 2:15 p.m., an erratic motorist was pulled over along Shelburne Road.
Oct. 2 at 8:09 p.m., an Addie Lane resident reported their daughter was out of control and had locked her mother in a room. Police were dispatched and tried mediating the dispute. The daughter agreed to stay at a friend’s home, police said.
