Incidents: 147
Medical calls: 44
Medical transports: 29
Fire calls: 8
Sept. 25 at 3:50 a.m., a family yelling at each other at a campground on Shelburne Road agreed to keep their noise down.
Sept. 25 at 1:18 p.m., the return of a catalytic converter thief – one was taken from a vehicle at Automaster on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 25 at 4:44 p.m., Montpelier Police reported they had heard there was a suicidal man in a vehicle in the Tamarack Shores area. Shelburne Police found the man and he was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center by Shelburne Rescue.
Sept. 26 at 3:07 a.m., Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington Police in searching for two men involved in a burglary at the corner of Dorset and Market streets in South Burlington.
Sept 26 at 7:24 a.m., an officer stopped Chandra Pulami, 59, of Essex for erratic driving at Shelburne Road and I-189. He was charged with driving under the influence.
Sept. 26 at 12:11 p.m., a 2014 Honda Accord driven by Heather Swallow, 24, of Clifton Park, N.Y., was rear-ended while stopped at the light at Shelburne and Lower Webster roads by a 2013 Mazda MZ3 driven by Shanti Rice, 36, of Shelburne. Rice’s Mazda was badly damaged and towed from the site. A passenger in one of the vehicles was transported to UVM Medical Center.
Sept. 27 at 11:42 a.m., the Shelburne Fire Department went to assist at the Burlington International Airport with an aircraft emergency but turned around when the aircraft landed safely.
Sept. 27 at 11 p.m., officers could not find the person who had tampered with commercial cleaning equipment at a business on Executive Drive.
Sept. 28 at 8:06 a.m., Decalf? A young cow in the road at Harbor and Bay roads was gone and secured elsewhere when police arrived.
Sept. 28 at 4:01 p.m., police found a woman who’d been reported for shoplifting from Kinney Drugs and recovered the stolen property. She was banned from the property.
Sept. 28 at 6:27 p.m., police went to an apartment on Henry Street where yelling had been reported and a naked woman climbing out of a window. They took her into protective custody. She was taken to UVM Medical Center by Shelburne Rescue.
Sept. 29 at 6:51 a.m., police removed an injured possum from the road near Harbor Road and Athletic Drive.
Sept. 29 at 2:53 p.m., a credit card belonging to someone staying at the Quality Inn was fraudulently used.
Sept. 29 at 9:11 p.m., a family fight on Fletcher Lane ended with the arguers separating for the night. No criminal charges were filed.
Sept. 30 at 8:54 a.m., a false fire alarm was reported on Beaver Creek Road.
Sept. 30 at 1:52 p.m., police couldn’t find a man and woman who had been reported arguing and pushing each other on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 1 at 11:58 a.m., an officer was driving north on Shelburne Road when traffic stopped in front of them. When they went to investigate, he found a Toyota pickup driven by John Stokes, 76, of Ferrisburg had been rear-ended by a 1996 Subaru Legacy driven by William King, 30, of Westbrook, Maine while stopped at the light at Webster Road. King’s vehicle had to be towed but neither driver was injured.
Oct. 1 at 6:10 p.m., another catalytic converter theft was reported from a vehicle on Spear Street.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.