Total incidents: 158
Medical calls: 24
Medical transports: 15
Fire calls: 8
Arrests: one, false information to a police officer
Incidents:
Sept. 24 at 12:34 a.m., a tree fell across Route 116 and the police heard about it. They assisted with traffic until it was no longer an issue.
Sept. 24 at 4:51 a.m., police said the driver of a tractor-trailer stopped near Shelburne Road and Shadbark Lane, who was said to be driving erratically, was sober.
Sept. 24 at 2:39 p.m., a man sleeping near a Dumpster near the Christmas Loft left when police asked.
Sept. 25 at 11:15 a.m., a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by Ngoyi Kasongo, 36, of Winooski, turned onto Shelburne Road from Champlain Drive and collided with a southbound 2019 BMW driven by Kimberly Snow, 52, of South Burlington. There were multiple injuries and at least three people were transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
Sept. 25 at 12:02 p.m., the fire and rescue department went to a home on Henry Street for a medical call.
Sept. 26 at 9:56 a.m., a caller reported a burglary that appeared to be happening at a home on Mount Philo Road. Police searched the home and didn’t find anyone there.
Sept. 26 at 1:47 p.m., a resident on Dorset Street said something was stolen from their vehicle.
Sept. 27 at 3:19 p.m., a 2020 Volvo XC6 was stolen from Wake Robin, but was found a few days later in Colchester. The investigation continues.
Sept. 27 at 3:19 p.m., no hazards were found at a home on Richmond Drive where a carbon monoxide alarm was sounding.
Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m., police could not find a woman who was reported stealing from Kinney Drugs.
Sept. 27 at 3:42 p.m., police helped the Chittenden Family Court serve an abuse prevention order to a person at North Star Motel.
Sept. 28 at 8:54 a.m., police could not find a man who shoplifted from the Kinney Drugs.
Sept. 28 at 11:48 a.m., a coin-operated air station for pumping up tires was found in bushes near the Shelburne Pond access road. Police determined it was taken in a Hinesburg burglary a few months before.
Sept. 28 at 11:52 p.m., despite alarms to the contrary, fire and rescue determined there was no fire, nor even smoke, at a home on Henry Street.
Sept. 29 at 3:43 a.m., a vehicle broke down on Cynosure Drive and an officer helped with traffic until a tow truck arrived
Sept. 29 at 8:30 a.m., two cars had a minor crash on Falls Road.
Sept. 29 at 10:10 a.m., a man stole a cowboy hat and other things from Tractor Supply and fled on a black motor bike. He hasn’t been found and an investigation is continuing.
Sept. 29 at 2 p.m., a woman stole things from Kinney Drugs. A man is believed to have been involved as well. Jessica Currao, 40, who police said is homeless, was eventually identified after being stopped and giving a false name. She was arrested and cited for giving false information to a police officer. The male was not charged, but both were banned from the property.
Sept. 29 at 3:39 p.m., no hazards were found on Spinnaker Lane after a carbon monoxide alarm went off.
Sept. 30 at 12:17 p.m., two safes were stolen from a warehouse on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 30 at 12:21 p.m., a man ate things in a store at Shelburne Shopping Park and got into an argument with employees. He was banned from the property.
Sept. 30 at 1:11 p.m., a man who reportedly stole from Kinney Drugs couldn’t be found.
Sept. 30 at 3:10 p.m., there wasn’t a fire at Vermont Day School even though an alarm said elsewise.
Sept. 30 at 3:51 p.m., when they went to check, police found a patient on Toad Lane was OK.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the State’s Attorney’s Office and can be amended or dropped. The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
