Total reported incidents: 60
Medical Emergencies: 20
Suspicious incidents: 8
Citizen Assists: 3
Burglary: 1
Theft: 4
Fire: 1
Car Crash: 2
Pending investigation: 4
Incidents:
Sept. 19 at 7:36 a.m., police reported that two runaway juveniles from Burlington and a juvenile female from Shelburne were parked in a car at the end of Winter Haven Road and were intoxicated. The female was transported to her home in Shelburne and the males were transported to a Vermont Department for Children and Families office in Williston. Police said the vehicle had been stolen from Essex and was returned to its owner.
Sept 19 at 9:26 a.m. a burglary was reported after a broken window was found at Chef Leu’s on Shelburne Road. Suspects were seen on a video recording, and the case remains under investigation.
Sept. 19 at 1:12 p.m., a walk-in dropped off a firearm she no longer wanted at police headquarters.
Sept. 19 at 2:53 p.m., a two-car crash with no injuries was reported on Executive Drive.
Sept. 19 at 4:22 p.m., a retail theft was reported from Tractor Supply.
Sept. 20 at 3:19 a.m., Shelburne Fire assisted Ferrisburgh Fire at a structure fire on Route 7.
Sept. 20 at 4:50 p.m., a two-car crash with no injuries was reported on Pine Haven Shores Road.
Sept. 21 at 11:27 a.m., a theft was reported at Bittner Antiques.
Sept. 22 at 12:06 p.m., a retail theft from Kinney Drugs was reported to police. The individual was found, issued a trespass notice and released.
Sept. 22 at 2:30 p.m., a Creekside Drive resident reported a theft of items from his residence.
Sept. 23 at 2 p.m., a man was reportedly calling for help, but was just looking for his cat.
Sept. 24 at 2:42 p.m., a Hedgerow Drive resident told police someone was defecating on their yard, but police could not find the poopetrator.
Sept. 24 at 4:59 p.m., police had to escort someone off the Harbor Place property who wouldn’t leave.
