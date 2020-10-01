Total incidents: 160
Medical calls: 27
Sept. 18 at 4:11 a.m., a man who was evicted from the Days Inn the day before returned, got into a guest’s room and caused trouble. Police found he’d injured himself because of his extreme intoxication and transported him to the hospital. He was banned from the property.
Sept. 18 at 11:16 a.m., a person who’d stayed past check-out time at the North Star Motel and was refusing to leave was given a ride by police to Burlington for outreach services.
Sept. 18 at 2:19 p.m., fire grew out of control on the beach at General Greene Road.
Sept. 18 at 3:02 p.m., a 2010 Dodge Caravan driven by Daniel Whitney, 46, of Granville, was traveling north on Shelburne Road when it was rear-ended by a 2013 Honda CRV driven by Barrett Brady, 17, of Georgia, at the light at Martindale Road. No injuries. The crash is under investigation.
Sept. 22 at 4:40 p.m., police found a vehicle that had been reported as being driven erratically at a residence in the vicinity of Spear Street and Bishop Road. They talked to the driver.
Sept. 23 at 7:06 a.m., Christian Blais, 32, with no known address, was banned from Kinney Drugs after a shoplifting incident there.
Sept. 23 at 3:15 p.m., a male and female took some things from the Kinney Drugs, which were recovered in their baby stroller. They were banned from the store.
Sept. 23 at 4:42 p.m., a woman returned a keg to Fiddlehead Brewery she said was not hers, but she wanted the deposit. When the staff told her they couldn’t give her the deposit, she took the tip jar. Police stopped her vehicle and got the tip jar back. No charges were filed against her. However, they did charge the driver of that vehicle, Wayne Aiken, 49, of Ferrisburgh, for driving after criminal lisence suspension.
Sept. 23 at 6:24 p.m., police went to a bus stop at Lakeview Drive on Shelburne Road where witnesses said a bus rider had gotten off who had a blackeye and looked like he’d been stabbed. He was gone when police arrived. They checked area motels but couldn’t find him.
Sept. 23 at 8:51 p.m., officers stopped John Cunningham, 46, of Bristol, on Shelburne Road near Ridgefield Road for speeding. He was driving after criminal lisence suspension.
Sept. 24 at 6:38 a.m., a two-vehicle crash happened when a silver 2008 Mazda driven by Daniel Devoid, 27, of Bristol, and a 2012 Ford one-ton dump truck driven by Kenneth Smith, 59 of South Burlington, traveling north on Shelburne Road sideswiped each other. The truck went off the east side of the road and knocked down a power pole which fell across Martindale Road, blocking it and knocking out power to several homes and businesses in the area for a few hours. A northbound lane of Shelburne Road was shut down for much of the day while the power pole was replaced. The crash is still under investigation.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
