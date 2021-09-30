Total incidents: 127
Medical calls: 29
Medical transports: 17
Fire calls: 6
Incidents:
Sept. 17 at 4:49 a.m., a Shelburne Police officer heard a burglary alarm on Harbor View Road in South Burlington and found a business that had been burglarized. South Burlington Police were called.
Sept. 17 at 9:43 a.m., the Shelburne Fire Department helped Charlotte Fire and Rescue with a water rescue and recovery.
Sept. 18 at 12:25 a.m., Shelburne Police helped South Burlington Police with an intoxicated man on Bacon Street. He was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Sept. 18 at 3:28 p.m., if you lost your credit/debit card at the Washing Shed in Shelburne Shopping Park, it might be at the police station.
Sept. 19 at 12:18 a.m., police went to the Days Inn looking for a woman alleged to have committed assault, but she was gone. Later, Staphanie Deaette, 27, who police said was homeless, was arrested in Charlotte and charged with assault and violation of the conditions of her release.
Sept. 19 at 6:59 p.m., a man who allegedly stole beer from Kinney Drugs was banned.
Sept. 19 at 7 p.m., several callers reported a man was passed out on the side of Shelburne Road. Police said he was very intoxicated and injured. He was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center by Shelburne Rescue.
Sept. 19 at 7:05 p.m., an officer determined that a 911 call and hang-up from Harbor Place was not an emergency.
Sept. 19 at 8:58 p.m., a man at the campground on Shelburne Road was reportedly threatening a woman. After speaking to both, police gave the man a ride somewhere else. The investigation continues.
Sept. 20 at 7:41 a.m., police are continuing to investigate an attempted burglary at an office building on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 20 at 5:07 p.m., a man took beer from Kinney Drugs. Police found him, recovered the beer and banned him from the store.
Sept. 20 at 6:40 p.m., when police stopped Jeffrey Chace, 28, of Shelburne near Harbor and Bay roads, they found he had a criminally suspended license. He was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, criminal division.
Sept. 21 at 12:40 p.m., Shelburne Police went to Upper Meadow Lane in Charlotte to help Charlotte Fire and Rescue with a water rescue and recovery.
Sept. 21 at 3:26 p.m., fire and rescue helped a homeowner put out a small brush fire behind their residence on Cardinal Way.
Sept. 21 at 8:16 p.m., a woman at Harbor Place said she had been assaulted by a family member. Nicholas McKennitt, 51, of Shelburne was arrested and taken to the Northwest Correctional Facility in St. Albans, charged with second degree domestic assault.
Sept. 21 at 9:57 p.m., police found an intoxicated minor at Shelburne Museum and released them to a responsible adult.
Sept. 21 at 10 p.m., police said a man who was creating a disturbance at Shelburne Road and Penny Lane was intoxicated. He was taken to a detox center.
Sept. 23 at 8 a.m., a person walking their dog on Shelburne Road noticed the front door of Sweet G Smoke Shop smashed in. During the night the store had been burglarized. Police are investigating.
Sept. 23 at 8:04 a.m., an unlocked vehicle was stolen during the night from a home on Penny Lane and several other unlocked vehicles on the street had been rummaged through.
Sept. 23 at 9:51 a.m., cows loose on Pond Road had giddyupped by the time an officer arrived.
Sept. 23 at 8:29 p.m., police spoke to two men at the campground on Shelburne Road who were being loud and refused to quiet down.
