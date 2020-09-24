Total incidents: 152
Medical calls: 20
Medical transports: 15
Fire calls: 7
Sept. 12 at 9:27 a.m., the Shelburne Fire Department was called to the Burlington International Airport to help the Vermont Air National Guard with an aircraft emergency. The call was cancelled before they arrived when the aircraft landed safely.
Sept. 12 at 10:23 a.m., a homeowner on Bacon Drive reported someone was driving an ATV in the river behind his house. No one was found.
Sept. 13 at 11:51 a.m., an officer investigated a fire on Mount Philo Road. Although it didn’t appear to be an illegal burn, the residents agree to extinguish it.
Sept. 14 at 12:31 p.m., a fire officer checked on an unpermitted bonfire reported on the Ti-Haul Trail and talked to the people involved.
Sept. 14 at 9:09 p.m., police told a driver who had parked their vehicle at the Bangkok Minute to move it.
Sept. 15 at 9:08 a.m., a man who had climbed a fence onto private property and refused to leave, left when police talked to them.
Sept. 15 at 11:45 a.m., someone flagged down a Shelburne Police Officer to report a driver they suspected was intoxicated. Police found the person with their vehicle in Overlook Park on Spear Street in South Burlington. The case was turned over to the South Burlington Police Department.
Sept. 15 at 2:15 p.m., a man ate at Barkeaters Restaurant and was unable to pay. He refused to leave. Shelburne Police suspected he was in need of mental health services and took him to the University of Vermont Medical Center for evaluation.
Sept. 15 at 5:06 p.m., Shelburne Police went to Kinney Drugs to help a Vermont State Police trooper with a man who was resisting arrest. The Vermont State Police had noticed a disturbance and stopped to investigate. While they were helping one of the people involved, Mark Granger, 41, of Shelburne, became “loud and tumultuous,” Trooper R. Normile said in a release. Granger was placed under arrested and transported to the Shelburne Police Department for processing. Bail was set at $10,000.
Sept. 16 at 9:43 a.m., a German shepherd found wandering in the vicinity of Bostwick Road and Shelburne Road was brought to the police department where it visited for about an hour until the owner showed up.
Sept. 16 at 12:08 p.m., a three-car crash resulted when a 2019 Kia Forte headed north and stopped at the red light on Shelburne Road at Executive Drive was rear-ended by a 2004 Honda Accord driven by Wade Costello, 30, of Milton. The Kia was knocked into the back of the 2016 GMC truck stopped in front of it. Shelburne First Responders found the Kia on fire but were able to extinguish it before the fire department arrived. Northbound traffic was limited to one lane for around an hour. The Kia and the Honda were totaled. Costello was transported to the hospital for what police said appeared to be minor injuries.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
