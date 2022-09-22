Total reported incidents: 68
Medical Emergencies: 24
Suspicious incidents: 1
Domestic Incident: 1
Animal Problems: 1
Fraud: 1
Theft: 2
Car Crash: 3
Pending investigation: 4
Incidents:
Sept. 12 at 10:12 a.m., Shelburne police assisted the Shelburne Highway Department while the removed a tree that had fallen on Spear Street.
Sept. 12 at 12:31 p.m., Shelburne fire officials assisted Ferrisburgh Fire on a search for a missing elderly woman.
Sept. 13 at 7:46 a.m., Shelburne Police assisted Hinesburg police with domestic disturbance call.
Sept. 13 at 1:01 p.m., a caller reported someone had threatened them over the phone. A harassment report was taken and the case is under investigation.
Sept. 13 at 1:58 p.m., a theft from a motor vehicle in the Fisher Auto Parts parking lot was reported. The case is under investigation.
Sept. 14 at 8:26 a.m., a two-car crash was reported with no injuries on Graham Way.
Sept. 15 at 6:48 a.m., a two-car crash was reported on Shelburne Road with some injuries. A person was transported to the hospital.
Sept. 15 at 3:45 p.m., another two-car crash was reported on Shelburne Road near Webster Road. The patient was transported to the hospital by Charlotte Rescue and Shelburne Rescue.
Sept. 15 at 4:43 p.m., a retail theft was reported from Kinney Drugs. Officers located the individual and issued them a trespass notice.
Sept. 15 at 7:13 p.m., a woman’s vehicle was vandalized on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 16 at 5:47 a.m., a woman told police she was driving with a man who was making threats of self-harm and was refusing to let her out of the vehicle. Shelburne Police, South Burlington Police and Vermont State Police were notified, and the vehicle was located at Shelburne Fishing Access. After a brief standoff the man was taken into custody by South Burlington Police.
Sept. 16 at 7:21 a.m., Shelburne Fire assisted Charlotte Fire at a motor vehicle crash on the Ethan Allen Highway.
Sept. 16 at 10:29 a.m., some items were stolen from a construction site on Shelburne Road. The case is under investigation.
Sept. 16 at 12:10, a man told police he was assaulted by another guest at the Countryside Motel.
Sept. 17 at 7:03 a.m., “gunshots or fireworks” were heard near Executive Drive.
Sept. 17 at 3:45 p.m., police responded to a call of an unresponsive guest at North Star Motel. Police and EMS determined the patient was dead. The death does not appear to be suspicious, but the medical examiner’s office is determining cause of death. Police did not disclose the name.
Sept. 18 at 1:11 p.m., a man’s vehicle was reportedly stolen and was later found at the Tenneybrook Square. The vehicle was returned to its owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.