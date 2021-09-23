Total incidents: 114
Medical calls: 28
Medical transports: 18
Fire calls: 5
Arrests: 4 (one DUI, one unlawful trespass, one arrest on warrant, one unlawful mischief and violation of conditions of release)
Incidents:
Sept. 10 at 1:18 p.m., Shelburne Police helped Middlebury Police serve papers to someone at the Days Inn.
Sept. 10 at 7:48 p.m., police couldn’t find a man reported as stumbling on the sidewalk along Shelburne Road near the North Star Motel.
Sept. 10 at 9:27 p.m., and police couldn’t find loud music reported by an Autumn Hill Lane resident as coming from the Spear Street area.
Sept. 10 at 11:41 p.m., a microwave cooking issue summoned police, fire and rescue to Pine Haven Shores Road, but it was for naught.
Sept. 11 at 1:57 a.m., a driver left the road and hit the Burlington Bedrooms sign. The driver and passengers were uninjured. The vehicle was towed.
Sept. 11 at 4:51 a.m., Shelburne Police went to S. Union Street in Burlington to assist with a possible burglary in progress.
Sept. 11 at 10:29 p.m., after the Grace Potter concert police arrested Todd Greenough, 54, of Fairfax, and charged him with driving while intoxicated.
Sept. 12 at 12:25 p.m., police checked on a man at the bus stop near Shelburne Road and Harrington Avenue and found he was fine.
Sept. 12 at 5:46 p.m., a caller reported two people had left Kinney Drugs and might have stolen something. Police found the pair nearby and found that one of them, Catherine Knowlton, 31, of Shelburne, had been banned from the property. Knowlton was charged with unlawful trespass.
Sept. 13 at 12:28 a.m., after herding a loose cow back into its field on Bay Road, an officer left a message for the property owner. Head ‘em up; move ‘em … into the pasture.
Sept. 13 at 8:06 a.m., a 2020 Mercedes Sprinter van was stolen from Exterus Business Furniture on Shelburne Road. The van was recovered the same day in Milton. Needless to say, the investigation continues.
Sept. 13 at 12:56 p.m., a person walking their dog near Gardenside and Acorn lanes reported another unaccompanied dog followed them home. Police found the owner and they reestablished the canine connection.
Sept. 13 at 10:46 p.m., a person at Almartin Volvo reported they were locked out of their vehicle with their dog inside. Police came. The vehicle was unlocked.
Sept. 14 at 9:40 a.m., a caller reported a guest had sprayed another with pepper spray at the Days Inn. Shelburne Rescue evaluated the guest and decided they didn’t need to be taken to the hospital. An investigation continues.
Sept. 15 at 12:58 a.m., police found that a 2013 Honda Fit parked in the Kinney Drugs parking lot was stolen the day before in South Burlington.
Sept. 15 at 1:45 p.m., the fire department helped at a building fire on Major Street in Hinesburg.
Sept. 15 at 8:28 p.m., a person on Old Stage Lane heard someone in the woods behind their home yelling for help and called 911. Shelburne Police, Fire and Rescue found Jason Cromie, 30, of Burlington, needing medical assistance. He was carried out and taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for evaluation. Police found Cromie had a warrant for his arrest and was lodged at the Northwest Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
Sept. 16 at 9:03 a.m., a man who took things from Kinney Drugs was found by police and banned from the property.
Sept. 16 at 3:47 p.m., later in the day a man left Kinney Drugs on a bicycle without paying for things. Police couldn’t find him.
Sept. 16 at 8:02 p.m., a distracted driver drove off Shelburne Road and into a ditch across the road from the museum’s covered bridge. The car was pulled out by a wrecker, but no damage and no injury.
Sept. 16 at 9:46 p.m., Jason Ploof, 37, address unknown, was allegedly involved in a family fight on Shelburne Road. He was charged with unlawful mischief and violations of conditions of release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.