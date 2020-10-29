Incidents: 268
Medical calls: 39
Medical transports: 24
Fire Calls: 8
Oct. 9 at 1:47 p.m., police went to the Countryside Motel on Shelburne Road because of a report of a domestic assault and found the man involved was extremely intoxicated. He was transported to the hospital. No charges were filed.
Oct. 9 at 2:07 p.m., the Shelburne and Charlotte fire departments put out a brush fire that had gotten out of control at McDonald Farm and Mt. Philo roads.
Oct. 9 at 5:20 p.m., a woman standing in the middle of the road on Dorset Street near Irish Hill Road taking pictures of her friend’s new motorcycle agreed to get out of the road and they left.
Oct. 10 at 1:51 a.m., Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington Police with a search of the Goodwill Store that had been discovered unlocked. Everything was OK.
Oct. 10 at 10:48 a.m., police went to Harbor Place to mediate a dispute between some residents and property management.
Oct. 10 at 1:45 p.m., an officer spoke with a dog owner on John Street because of complaints about barking.
Oct. 10 at 2:12 p.m., police found two shoplifters who had left Kinney Drugs and recovered the stolen property. No charges were filed.
Oct. 11 at 3:31 p.m., a man staying at the Countryside Motel on Shelburne Road asked police to take him to detox. A courtesy ride was provided.
Oct. 12 at 12:18 p.m., because of her level of intoxication, a woman was taken to the hospital despite her declining assistance.
Oct. 12 at 4:34 p.m., the UVM Medical Center reported a man had been bitten by a dog on Hedgerow Drive. The health officer was notified.
Oct. 13 at 3:41 p.m., a woman trying to shoplift at Kinney Drugs left before police arrived. She was not found.
Oct. 13 at 3:54 p.m., 13 minutes later police were back at Kinney Drugs because of a couple who successfully shoplifted. They were not found.
Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m., unwanted guests at Harbor Place were leaving when police arrived.
Oct. 14 at 2:41 p.m., a false fire alarm summoned Shelburne Fire and Rescue to a home on Pine Haven Shores Road.
Oct. 15 at 11:17 a.m., Jill Blouin, 32, who police identified as transient, was cited for unlawful trespass when she refused to leave the Days Inn.
Oct. 15 at 1:12 p.m., a two Tyler, three-car crash occurred on Shelburne Road near Juniper Ridge Road when a gray 2011 Subaru Impreza driven by Tyler Blauvelt, 21, of Gansevoort, N.Y., hit the rear end of a blue Honda Civic driven by his friend Tyler Herringshaw, 21, also of Gansevoort, who in turn hit the rear end of a beige Lexus R33 driven by Bonnie Heaslip, 56, of Charlotte. No injuries were reported but one of the cars was towed from the scene. The crash is under investigation.
Oct. 15 at 2:07 p.m., police directed traffic at Shelburne and Harbor roads where a tractor-trailer had broken down until the truck could be moved.
Oct. 15 at 7:06 p.m. police found Richard Wilson, 82, dead at his home on Pine Haven Shores Road. Police do not suspect anything suspicious.
Oct. 16 at 11:27 a.m., police mediated a disagreement between a former employee and employer about the return of property. Police mediated and the property was returned.
Oct. 16 at 12:24 p.m., an agitated man who refused to leave the property of Vermont Teddy Bear was transported to the hospital after requesting medical and mental health assistance.
Oct. 16 at 5:21 p.m., police went to a home on Palmer Court where a man was pounding on the door. The man was locked out of his own home and was knocking on his neighbor’s home for help.
Oct. 16 at 7:29 p.m., a woman yelling at her husband agreed to keep her noise down.
Oct. 17 at 2:49 p.m., a minor crash on Shelburne Road and Church Street had been moved out of the traffic by the time police arrived.
Oct. 18 at 9:52 a.m., a man and woman took beer and other things from the Kinney Drugs. They were found by police and some of the stolen property was recovered. They were issued orders to stay off the property. No charges were filed.
Oct. 19 at 3:40 a.m., a caller reported people were outside her home on Ockert Lane, but police didn’t find anyone.
Oct. 19 at 11:18 a.m., a man shoplifted at Kinney Drugs. When police confronted him, he agreed to pay for the goods. He was issued an order to stay off the property.
Oct. 19 at 1:26 p.m., BOTO? a woman paid for a beer and took another. From Kinney Drugs. Police could not find her.
Oct. 19 at 7:53 p.m., a family disagreement on Shelburne Road was resolved after a talk with police.
Oct. 19 at 8:50 p.m., another shoplifting incident was reported at Kinney Drugs. The woman who stole from the store wasn’t found.
Oct. 19 at 9:43 p.m., a caller reported a possible argument in a neighboring room at Harbor Place, but the tenants told police it was a loud debate.
Oct. 19 at 11:30 p.m., a caller reported an irate man was in the parking lot of Days Inn. Shelburne Police were on other calls and asked South Burlington Police to respond. The South Burlington Police found Jessica Brandolino, 39, who was cited for violating the conditions of her release.
Oct. 19 at 11:32 p.m., a family argument on Shelburne Road ended with the arguers agreeing to separate for the night.
Oct. 20 at 12:46 p.m., an intoxicated man who was hitting himself in the head at the Countryside Motel was taken to detox in St. Albans.
Oct. 21 at 9:39 a.m., a woman denied taking things from Kinney Drugs until she was confronted with video evidence. She returned the stolen merchandise.
Oct. 21 at 10:02 a.m., 23 minutes later a theft was reported from … you guessed it – Kinney Drugs. A man and woman were found nearby. They were banned from the property.
Oct. 21 at 12:47 p.m., police are looking for whoever shot paintballs at a home on Littlefield Drive
Oct. 21 at 3:41 p.m., a man who shoplifted from Kinney Drugs was found and returned to the store to pay for the merchandise he took. He was banned from the property. (Starting to notice a pattern here?)
Oct. 21 at 3:47 p.m., at the request of the U.S. Coast Guard, police checked on the welfare of someone on Oak Hill Road because a boat they’d owned had been found floating in New York state. The boat had been sold four years ago. New York Police are looking for the current owner.
Oct. 21 at 3:51 p.m., a license plate was stolen on Henry Street.
Oct. 21 at 4:20 p.m., police are investigating why a woman was looking through mailboxes in the area of Shelburne Road and Hunters Way.
Oct. 22 at 1:43 p.m., candy was recovered from a woman who took it from … wait for it … wait for it … Kinney Drugs. She was banned from the property.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
