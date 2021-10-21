Total incidents: 143
Medical calls: 27
Medical transports: 16
Fire calls: 6
Arrests: 5
Incidents:
Oct. 8 at 12:43 p.m., a suspicious man was reportedly near the Pierson Library.
Oct. 8 at 12:58 p.m., an unlocked vehicle was rummaged through on Yacht Haven Drive, but nothing appeared to have been taken.
Oct. 8 at 10:49 p.m., a woman said a man assaulted her at the North Star Motel. He took her purse and left but was found at a home in Burlington. Eddie Clark, 48, of Burlington, was arrested and charged with first degree aggravated domestic and interference with access to emergency services and taken to the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
Oct. 9 at 2:24 a.m., an officer checked at The Arbors where a 911 call and hang-up originated, but there was no emergency.
Oct. 9 at 2:54 a.m., Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington Police with a burglary at Mobil South on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 9 at 4:44 p.m., a wallet was reported as having been stolen sometime that morning on Birch Road.
Oct. 9 at 10:24 p.m., Shelburne Fire and Rescue went to a home on Heather Lane. Despite what a fire alarm claimed, there was no smoke nor fire.
Oct. 10 at 1:54 a.m., an officer stopped Shea McCaffrey, 18, of Hinesburg on a traffic violation. McCaffrey was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Oct. 10 at 10:11 a.m., police are looking for whoever dumped three large appliances alongside Pond Road, east of Frogs End. The appliances were removed by the Shelburne Highway Department.
Oct. 10 at 1:15 p.m., police are looking for a man and woman with a stroller who took baby food from Kinney Drugs.
Oct. 10 at 2:11 p.m., two vehicles had a relatively minor crash near Shelburne Road and Bostwick Road in front of the Shelburne Museum. One vehicle had to be towed.
Oct. 10 at 6:18 p.m., a crossbow was reported as stolen from a vehicle on Pond Road by a man who left in a Jeep Cherokee. The crossbow was found in the possession of Ben Webb, 38, of Middlebury. Webb allegedly was involved in several crimes in multiple jurisdictions within two hours of this theft. He was charged with petit larceny for allegedly stealing the crossbow.
Oct. 10 at 9:43 p.m., a man hit and killed a raccoon on Shelburne Road near Longmeadow Drive.
Oct. 10 at 11:36 p.m., Richard Peo, 45, of Colchester, was stopped for a traffic violation on Shelburne Road near the Days Inn. He was charged with driving under the influence.
Oct. 11 at 8:08 a.m., a man in the dumpster area at Shelburne Commons was asked to leave and he did.
Oct. 11 at 8:52 a.m., police talked to people having an argument at the Dunkin. Appropriate services were offered.
Oct. 11 at 5:05 p.m., the driver of a 2009 Subaru Outback lost control near the Bay Access on Bay Road, rolling over at least once. The driver and passengers were high-school age. One person was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. The police are investigating.
Oct. 12 at 1:55 p.m., police helped deal with a man that was unruly and aggressive toward staff at Harbor Place. He was banned from the property.
Oct. 12 at 6:04 p.m., fire and rescue went to a home on Witch Hazel Road where a fire alarm had sounded, but everything was OK. Besides the alarm, nothing was alarming.
Oct. 13 at 12:01 a.m., things were taken from an unlocked vehicle on Martindale Road.
Oct. 13 at 4:42 a.m., Renee McSweeney, 39, of Burlington, was allegedly rummaging through vehicles on Timber Lane. McSweeney was charged with unlawful trespass. The case is being investigated.
Oct. 13 at 7:19 a.m., eight 8-foot copper-coated steel ground rods were taken from a construction site on Webster Road. Police think it happened over the weekend.
Oct. 13 at 10:08 a.m., a grill was taken from the Chimney Sweep overnight. Police are investigating.
Oct. 13 at 3:43 p.m., a man reportedly left Kinney Drugs without paying for beer. He drove away in a blue GMC truck with a dump body. Police are looking for him.
Oct. 13 at 5:49 p.m., police couldn’t find two men who had been reported for yelling at each other at the campground on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 13 at 6:33 p.m., fire and rescue went to a false fire alarm on Harrington Avenue.
Oct. 14 at 12:30 a.m., a woman, who walked from a residential care environment in Burlington to the Quality Inn and was screaming, was taken back to her home.
Oct. 14 at 2 p.m., a false alarm at Vermont Teddy Bear summoned the Shelburne fire and rescue and Charlotte fire departments.
Oct. 14 at 3:43 p.m., Rebecca Coax, 48, of South Burlington, was reported for allegedly taking things from Kinney Drugs. She was charged with retail theft and banned from the property.
Oct. 14 at 7:06 p.m., Shelburne fire, rescue and Charlotte fire were dispatched for another false fire alarm at Vermont Teddy Bear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.