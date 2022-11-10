Total reported incidents: 61
Medical emergencies: 23
Mental health incidents: 1
Suspicious incidents: 7
Domestic incidents: 1
Animal problems: 1
Fire: 3
Theft: 2
Fraud: 2
Pending investigations: 6
Oct. 31 at 9:59 a.m., a caller was having a verbal dispute with an employee at Vermont Teddy Bear. Police arrived but the employee left prior to their arrival.
Oct. 31 at 3:42 p.m., Shelburne police assisted Hinesburg police with citizen dispute in Hinesburg.
Oct. 31 at 6:16 p.m., Shelburne police conducted Halloween patrol throughout various neighborhoods.
Oct. 31 at 9:30 p.m., Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington with an individual having mental health problem.
Nov. 1 at 4:26 p.m., a retail theft was reported at Kinney Drugs. Police were unable to find the individual.
Nov. 1 at 5:12 p.m., a walk-in told police his car was vandalized while parked at Tractor Supply.
Nov. 2 at 5:08 p.m., a neighbor on Route 116 was supposedly shooting in an unsafe manner, but when police arrived, they couldn’t find anyone discharging a firearm.
Nov. 2 at 8:02 p.m., Shelburne Fire and Rescue extinguished an oven fire on Acorn Lane.
Nov. 3 at 9:27 a.m., a two-car crash was reported on Longmeadow Drive and Shelburne Road with no injuries.
Nov. 3 at 10:57 a.m., a walk-in reported a fraud complaint.
Nov. 3 at 11:02 a.m., police issued a trespass notice to an individual who was reportedly caught stealing from Kinney Drugs.
Nov. 4 at 11:10 a.m., police helped direct traffic on Route 116 while a wrecker removed a vehicle from a ditch.
Nov. 4 at 3:24 p.m., Shelburne fire and rescue put out a fire in a dryer at the Waldorf School.
Nov. 4 at 4:04 p.m., a caller told police her ex broke into her residence and threatened to harm her. Officers were sent to the scene but could not find the individual. The case is under investigation.
Nov. 4 at 9:52 p.m., a Locust Hill resident reported hearing gunshots, but the source of the noise was not discovered.
Nov. 5 at 7:50 a.m., a woman was passed out in her vehicle, sitting in the roadway on Summit Circle and Oak Hill Road. Shelburne police was dispatched, and the female was awake and refused EMS.
Nov. 5 at 10:40 a.m., a dumpster fire was reported at the Exterus Business Furniture. The fire was extinguished.
Nov. 5 at 3:21 p.m., an unwanted customer was refusing to leave the Shelburne Country Store. The individual left once the police were dispatched.
