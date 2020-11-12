Incidents: 143
Medical incidents: 25
Medical transports: 16
Fire calls: 3
Oct. 30 at 10:30 a.m., Shelburne police helped Hinesburg police with a crash in a construction zone of the intersection on Route 116 just north of CVU Road. One person was transported for minor injuries. There were no charges.
Oct. 30 at 9:08 p.m., Shelburne Fire, Rescue, and Police went to a new home on Caspian Lane after an alarm and took care of a heater with a gas leak.
Oct. 31 at 8:21 a.m., a vehicle was driven across several lawns on Ridgefield Road. It did not appear to be vandalism and may just have been poor driving.
Oct. 31 at 8:53 p.m., a 16-year-old driver in a 2018 Subaru STI went off the Shelburne-Hinesburg Road driving through the sharp curve at Dorsett Street. There were no injuries, except to the car which had to be towed.
Oct. 31 at 7:42 p.m., police found a vehicle near Shelburne Road and Hedgerow Drive whose occupants were reported to have been in an argument. Police found that no physical assault had happened.
Oct 31 at 8:30 p.m., Shelburne Police went to assist Vermont State Police and Charlotte Fire and Rescue with a head-on collision on Route 7 just south of Charlotte Berry Farm. Morgan Brown Jr., 31, of Winooski, was driving a 2011 Ford Focus headed south when he tried to pass a tractor-trailer truck. He hit northbound Elias Spencer, 24, of Charlotte, in a 2009 Toyota Prius.
Both cars were totaled but neither driver was injured. It probably goes without saying: Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.
Brown was charged with gross negligent operation.
Oct. 31 at 10:10 p.m., the driver of a car that went off Webster Road and became entangled with the guardrail was not injured. The guardrail was not so lucky.
Nov. 1 at 2:16 a.m., police found no evidence of a burglary at Shelburne Vineyards where a burglary alarm had gone off.
Nov. 1 at 8:34 a.m., an officer directed traffic around a vehicle broken down on Cheesefactory Road until a tow truck arrived.
Nov. 2 at 11:04 a.m., Richard Gaboriault, 48, of Shelburne, was cited to appear in Vermont Criminal Court to answer charges for trespassing, shoplifting, driving with a criminally suspended license and giving false information to an officer after he took about $20 worth of merchandise from Kinney Drugs.
Nov. 2 at 4:51 p.m., almost five hours later a woman also tried to steal from Kinney Drugs but was found nearby. She was banned from the property.
Nov. 3 at 10:10 a.m., a homeowner on Mt. Philo Road near McDonald Farm Road filed a trespass notice on a former friend.
Nov. 3 at 11:51 p.m., Shelburne Police gave a ride to two juveniles who came by the police station looking for help getting to their home in Charlotte on a cold night.
Nov. 4 at 12:50 a.m., although police found an open rear door at Tractor Supply on Shelburne Road, they found it had not been robbed.
Nov. 4 at 10:37 a.m., an officer helped move a tree that fell in the road near Spear Street and Nashville Road.
Nov. 4 at 2:39 p.m., vandalism was reported at Lake Champlain Waldorf School where someone had been “blowing donuts” in the lawn.
Nov. 4 at 3:22 p.m., the owner of the Red Apple Motel on Shelburne Road had someone banned from the property.
Nov. 4 at 8:09 p.m., a man reported lying in the middle of the road near Shelburne Road and Longmeadow Drive was gone when police arrived for his wake-up check.
Nov. 5 at 8:51 a.m., Department for Children and Families checked on a family staying at Harbor Place but couldn’t find them.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
