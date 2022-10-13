Total reported incidents: 84
Traffic stops: 2
Warnings: 2
Medical emergencies: 28
Mental health incidents: 3
Suspicious incidents: 7
Domestic incidents: 3
Citizen assists: 4
Animal problems: 2
Automobile incidents: 2
Car crash: 2
Oct. 3 at 10:39 a.m., Shelburne helped Rutland Police locate a missing person. The missing individual’s cellphone pinged in the area of the Shelburne Campground and T-Bird Motel. The officer checked the area for the individual, but they were not located.
Oct. 3 at 8:24 p.m., police separated a mother and daughter having a dispute in the town hall parking lot. The daughter was transported to a friend’s home in Burlington and served an abuse prevention order.
Oct. 4 at 3:22 p.m., police gave an elderly woman visiting someone at Wake Robin a ride home.
Oct. 4 at 3:25 p.m., a caller reported money was missing from her room at Harbor Place. Shelburne Police was dispatched but determined no one had entered her room.
Oct. 4 at 10:38 p.m., a man and a woman were having a verbal dispute outside Harbor Place. The officers assisted in mediating the dispute and both individuals returned to their rooms.
Oct. 5 at 11:03 a.m., someone was reportedly riding a small dirt bike on the sidewalk near VIP Tire. Police stopped the driver and issued them a warning.
Oct. 5 at 9:14 p.m., a caller complained of loud music at Davis Park. Police found a group of people playing basketball and playing music.
Oct. 6 at 11:03 a.m., police located an elderly woman who had wandered off from the Shelburne Bay Senior Living Center.
Oct. 6 at 11:41 a.m., a two-car crash was reported with no injuries on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 8 at 12:28 a.m., police assisted in mediating a domestic dispute at the Shelburne Campground.
Oct. 8 at 2:42 p.m., a two-car crash was reported on Shelburne Road near Graham Way.
Oct. 8 at 3:33 p.m., police responded to a verbal domestic dispute at the Wright House.
