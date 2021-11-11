Total incidents: 118
Ambulance calls: 21
Ambulance transports: 12
Fire calls: 3
Incidents:
Oct. 29 at 3:19 a.m., an officer found an unlocked business at Tennybrook Square, checked inside to make sure everything was OK and spoke to management.
Oct. 29 at 2:10 a.m., an officer stopped Nicholas Brien, 32, of South Burlington, for a traffic violation and arrested him for suspicion of driving under the influence.
Oct. 29 at 11:46 p.m., Shelburne Rescue evaluated people involved in a two-car crash at Shelburne and Falls roads. No one was taken to the hospital.
Oct. 30 at 1:02 a.m., police and rescue went to a home on Winter Haven Road where Bernard Gevry, 76, had died. The medical examiner’s office was notified and no foul play is suspected.
Oct. 30 at 12:34 p.m., police helped a man in a motorized wheelchair that had broken down at Shelburne Shopping Park get home.
Oct. 30 at 1:01 p.m., Shelburne Community School reported a stolen musical instrument.
Oct. 30 at 11:19 p.m., a woman called police to say a man was lying outside the door of her room at the Dutchmill Motel. Police found a very intoxicated man who was taken to detox.
Oct. 31 at 1:38 a.m., an officer stopped Staci Pion, 33, of Shelburne for a traffic violation. Pion was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.
Oct. 31 at 5:47 a.m., Shelburne Police helped Hinesburg Police at a vehicle crash on Richmond Road.
Oct. 31 at 11:43 a.m., police found a man the management of Harbor Place had reported for trespassing. He left without incident.
Oct. 31 at 5:43 p.m., police found the owner of a Jack Russell terrier that was running loose in the neighborhood of Hillside Terrace. The animal control officer was told about the incident.
Oct. 31 at 8:07 p.m., a real estate agent showing a house on Spear Street saw a man run out the back door and into the woods. Police checked the interior. There was no one else inside and everything appeared to be OK. But they didn’t find the man.
Nov. 1 at 12:38 a.m., an officer found a car full of juveniles at the bay access on Bay Road and found the newly licensed driver was violating the restrictions of his license with five other juveniles in the vehicle. Parents were called and came to the scene. The kids were released to their care.
Nov. 1 at 4:48 a.m., officers talked to people arguing on Shelburne Road near Martindale Road. The people arguing separated for the night and no charges were filed.
Nov. 1 at 8:08 a.m., a vehicle waiting on repairs at Automaster was stolen. The next day the vehicle was found in a parking lot on Williston Road in South Burlington where two men were working on it. Jason Braasch, 45, who is currently homeless, was charged with aggravated operating without owner’s consent and driving while license suspended. The other man was not charged.
Nov. 1 at 10:54 a.m., Shelburne Police went to the Charlotte Ferry to help Vermont State Police with two allegedly intoxicated people. Kevin Dashnaw, 59, of Peru, N.Y., was arrested and charged with suspicion of driving under the influence.
Nov. 1 at 12:06 p.m., Danform Shoes reported a man left the store with several hundred dollars of merchandise. Police are searching for him.
Nov. 1 at 1:20 p.m., fire could be seen coming from one of the buildings at the North Star Motel before Shelburne Fire, Rescue and Police and crews from Hinesburg, Charlotte and South Burlington arrived. No one was injured and the damage was minor.
Nov. 2 at 5:51 a.m., Cheri Lynch, 52, of Starksboro, was stopped for a traffic violation and found to have a suspended license. She was charged with driving while her license was suspended.
Nov. 2 at 3:26 p.m., when police came to stand by as Quality Inn management talked to a guest, they found Deborah Atkinson, 63, had multiple warrants for her arrest in Vermont and New York. She was taken to the Chittenden County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.
Nov. 3 at 12:08 p.m., a small white dog was reported to be running loose near the tennis courts on School Street. Police couldn’t find it.
Nov. 3 at 1:30 p.m., two cars crashed near the town offices on Shelburne Road when a red Saturn SC driven by Ronald Sager, 75, of Shelburne, collided with a Ford F150 driven by Randall Shay, 67, of Pulaski, Tenn. Shelburne Rescue took a person to the University of Vermont Medical Center with injuries that appeared not life threatening.
