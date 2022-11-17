Total reported incidents: 72
Traffic stops: 2
Warnings: 3
Arrests: 1
Medical emergencies: 23
Suspicious incidents: 10
Domestic incidents: 1
Agency assists: 6
Citizen assists: 1
Automobile incidents: 2
Car crash: 3
Animal problem: 1
Fire: 2
Theft: 6
Harassment: 1
Assault: 1
Alarms: 3
Pending investigations: 7
Oct. 27 at 9:26 p.m., Theodore Hopper, 20, of Shelburne was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, and was released.
Oct. 30 at 8:06 a.m., Patrick Buffet, 84, of Shelburne, was found unresponsive at Wake Robin. Police and EMS later determined Buffet had died, and officers determined the death was not suspicious.
Nov. 7 at 12:34 p.m., a two-car crash was reported earlier in the day on Harbor Road.
Nov. 7 at 2:01 p.m., a retail theft was reported at Kinney Drugs. Police found the individual and issued them a no-trespass notice.
Nov. 7 at 2:15 p.m., Shelburne fire extinguished a trash fire at the Route 7 deli.
Nov. 7 at 3:14 p.m., a one-car crash was reported earlier in the day on Shelburne and Shagbark roads.
Nov. 7 at 6:56 p.m., police intervened in a verbal dispute between multiple guests at the Countryside Motel.
Nov. 8 at 4:35 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported at Harbor Place, but officers could not find the individuals upon arrival.
Nov. 9 at 9:52 a.m., a caller reported a theft from several vehicles at Green Mountain Kenworth. A theft report was taken, and the case is under investigation.
Nov. 9 at 10:22 a.m., police received another report of theft from several vehicles at Modern Design on Shelburne Road. The case is under investigation.
Nov. 9 at 11:52 a.m., a guest was reportedly creating a disturbance at the Quality Inn and was refusing to leave. The individual left the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
Nov. 9 at 3:56 p.m., police arrested Robert Duchaine, 41, of Shelburne, for a reported domestic assault that occurred in October, police said, after officers found Duchaine having a verbal dispute with a woman on Falls Road.
Nov. 9 at 4:49 p.m., a caller reported a retail theft from Tractor Supply.
Nov. 9 at 5:57 p.m., Kinney Drugs reported a retail theft. Police could not locate the individual, but the case remains under investigation.
Nov. 10 at 12:32 a.m., an Executive Drive resident reported seeing individuals “dumpster diving,” police said. No action was taken.
Nov. 10 at 9:33 a.m., thefts from vehicles were reported at Modern Design.
Nov. 10 at 2:12 p.m., a transformer fire was reported on Shelburne Road. Shelburne fire was dispatched, and Green Mountain Power was notified.
Nov. 11 at 6:14 a.m., a caller told police they were assaulted by an individual at the bus stop near Harbor Place. Police from Shelburne and South Burlington were dispatched.
Nov. 11 at 11:25 a.m., a caller reported finding a campsite near his residence and the T-Bird Motel, and officers found what appeared to be an abandoned campsite.
Nov. 11 at 6:51 p.m., a two-car crash was reported on Shelburne and Pine Haven Shores roads with no injuries.
Nov. 12 at 10:07 p.m., a caller reported a loud party at a Locust Hill residence. Officers spoke with the homeowner about the noise.
Nov. 13 at 7:51 a.m., police witnessed a suspicious person entering a residential window on Mt. Philo Road, but when police spoke with the homeowner, they said it was only her son.
Nov. 13 at 5:56 p.m., a caller reported receiving threatening calls at Harbor Place. The case is under investigation.
