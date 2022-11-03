Total reported incidents: 69
Traffic stops: 2
Warnings: 2
Arrests: 1
Medical emergencies: 14
Mental health incidents: 4
Suspicious incidents: 6
Domestic incidents: 1
Agency assists: 5
Automobile incidents: 2
Car crash: 3
Theft: 7
Fraud: 1
Harassment: 3
Burglary: 1
Pending investigations: 13
Oct. 24 at 2:14 a.m., a caller reported a man having a mental health problem on Shelburne Road, but he refused transport to the hospital when Shelburne and state police arrived.
Oct. 24 at 2:21 p.m., a resident reported receiving threatening comments on Wake Robin Drive. Police took a harassment report and are investigating.
Oct. 25 at 7:25 a.m., a one-car crash was reported with no injuries on Spear Street and Morse Drive.
Oct. 25 at 3:39 p.m., someone tried to pry open a key box on the rear of a building at Shelburne Bay Plaza. Police are investigating.
Oct. 25 at 5:29 p.m., a caller reported receiving harassing phone calls.
Oct. 25 at 9:37 p.m., Shelburne police assisted South Burlington police with a mental health incident on Pinehurst Drive.
Oct. 26 at 2:48 p.m., police assisted adult protective services with checking on an individual at the North Star Motel.
Oct. 26 at 3:14 p.m., a caller reported some type of fraud and police are looking into the matter.
Oct. 26 at 5:56 p.m., a gunshot was reported near a property on Route 116. Shelburne police determined it was another family member shooting on the property.
Oct. 26 at 7:35 p.m., a man reported his ex was refusing to return his children to him. Officers assisted in mediating the dispute.
Oct. 27 at 7:30 a.m., a caller reported a theft of items from their car on LaPlatte Circle.
Oct. 27 at 7:54 a.m., another caller reported a theft of items from their car on LaPlatte Circle. Both incidents are under investigation.
Oct. 27 at 10:33 a.m., a theft was reported at Antoine Williams & Associates.
Oct. 27 at 9:26 p.m., police pulled a driver over on Spear Street and arrested them for driving under the influence. Police did not immediately provide the name of the person arrested.
Oct. 28 at 1:18 p.m., a two-car crash occurred earlier in the day on Church Street near Shelburne Road.
Oct. 28 at 2:12 p.m., a retail theft was reported at Kinney Drugs on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 28 at 2:27 p.m., several retail vehicles at Automaster had their catalytic converters stolen.
Oct. 29 at 10:25 a.m., a caller reported his son was having mental health problems and took off in his car, but later returned home. He was transported to the hospital by Shelburne police for evaluation.
Oct. 29 at 2:36 p.m., another retail theft was reported at Kinney Drugs.
Oct. 29 at 4:40 p.m., a two-car crash was reported on Shelburne and Falls roads with injuries. The patients refused transport to the hospital.
Oct. 30 at 8:06 a.m., an unresponsive person was found at Wake Robin. The death is not deemed suspicious, police and EMS reported, but the case is under investigation.
