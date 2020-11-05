Incidents: 145
Medical calls: 25
Medical transports: 16
Fire calls: 5
Oct. 23 at 12:53 a.m., Shelburne Fire, Rescue and Charlotte Fire went to a home on Harbor Road for a fire alarm that turned out to be false.
Oct. 23 at 4:57 a.m., police did not find anyone at a home in Harbor Place where a man said he’d heard someone knocking on his front door.
Oct. 23 at 11:19 a.m., laundering money? A suspicious man outside the laundromat at the Shelburne Shopping Park was just looking for change.
Oct. 23 at 2:03 p.m., a 911 call and hang-up at the Days Inn was just a child playing with a phone.
Oct. 23 at 8:03 p.m., an argument that turned physical at Harbor Place resulted in Michael Martin, 43, of Burlington being cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, charged with simple assault.
Oct. 24 at 3:32 a.m., while at Harbor Place on an unrelated matter, police ran into Elaine Williams, 51, of Burlington, who they had a warrant for. She was given a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Oct. 24 at 10:59 a.m., an officer helped with traffic until a tow truck arrived at Shelburne Road and Executive Drive where a car with New York plates had broken down.
Oct. 24 at 4:09 p.m., Shelburne Rescue and Police went to a home on Falls Road where someone had eaten hallucinogenic mushrooms and passed out. Another person at the scene was also having bad effects. They were both transported to UVM Medical Center.
Oct. 25 at 8:40 a.m., another child was playing with a phone, called 911 and hung up. This time they were at Harbor Place.
Oct. 25 at 2:45 p.m., the driver of a tractor trailer who said he was on his way to Tennessee was ticketed for ignoring all the warning signs about the 11-foot underpass on Bay Road. He didn’t drive into the underpass, but he couldn’t turn around without police assistance
Oct. 25 at 5 p.m., Eric Martin, 33, of Burlington and Jeffrey Davis, 36, of Johnson were cited for taking sweatshirts and other clothes from Tractor Supply on Shelburne Road. They both have future dates for Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, charged with retail theft.
Oct. 25 at 8:27 p.m., a domestic fight at the Countryside Motel led to man being arrested and sent to Northwest Correctional Facility in St. Albans and his wife being taken to UVM Medical Center by Shelburne Rescue.
Oct. 26 at 6:01 p.m., a man, who was reported as unresponsive from an apparent overdose at a campground on Shelburne Road, fled before first responders arrived. He wasn’t found.
Oct. 27 at 7:46 a.m., cows carousing in the road near Leduc Farm and Cheesefactory roads had repaired to their quarters by the town police arrived.
Oct. 27 at 8:07 a.m., an investigation is continuing into a burglary at The Scoop ice cream shop in The Commons.
Oct. 29 at 6:48 p.m., a bicyclist crossing Shelburne Road collided with a motor vehicle heading north at McIntosh Avenue. In spite of what appeared to be a minor injury, the bicyclist declined medical transport.
Oct. 29 at 7:40 p.m., it’s naughty to take Natty Daddy from the Kinney Drugs without paying for it. But that’s what a woman did. Neither she nor the beer were found. It is unknown if she was dressed nattily nor if that is her name, but the investigation continues.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.