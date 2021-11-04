Total incidents: 147
Medical calls: 21
Medical transports: 14
Fire calls: 6
Arrests: 3 (2 DUI, 1 negligent operation)
Incidents:
Oct. 22 at 5:33 a.m., police decided there had not been any physical assault in a family fight at Harbor Place. The people arguing separated for the rest of the night.
Oct. 22 at 6:54 a.m., there was a minor two-car crash at Shelburne Road and Church Street.
Oct. 22 at 12:07 p.m., police couldn’t find a suspicious man in the vicinity of Sycamore Street.
Oct. 22 at 10:43 p.m., Shelburne Police helped South Burlington Police with a residential burglary alarm on Golf Course Road.
Oct. 23 at 2:10 a.m., after an officer stopped Elan Hugo, 24, of Ferrisburgh, for a traffic violation, he was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.
Oct. 23 at 8:55 a.m., an officer went to Kinney Drugs to help with Drug Take Back Day.
Oct. 23 at 2:29 p.m., no charges were filed against people who were arguing at a residence on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 23 at 4 p.m., a man who Harbor Place management didn’t want on the property was banned.
Oct. 23 at 4:41 p.m., police helped with traffic at a disabled motor vehicle that hit a 3-foot log in the roadway at Shelburne Road and Locust Hill until it was all removed.
Oct. 23 at 10:18 p.m., a resident of Henry Street agreed to turn down their television after the police requested it.
Oct. 24 at 2:49 a.m., an individual was stopped for a traffic violation at Shelburne Road and Longmeadow Drive and arrested on suspicion of being under the influence, but not charged. An investigation into this incident is continuing.
Oct. 25 at 12:11 p.m., police went to the T-Bird Motel to deal with an unwanted guest.
Oct 26 at 12:12 a.m., an officer stopped an adolescent male for a traffic violation at Shelburne and Martindale roads. The youth was arrested for driving under the influence and charged. His name is unknown because of his age.
Oct. 26 at 7:32 a.m., animal control was told about a resident who reported a recurring problem with a barking dog on Bayview Lane. Bay wolf?
Oct. 26 at 10:51 a.m., a fire alarm sounded on Sage Court in Shelburne Green, but there wasn’t a fire.
Oct. 26 at 2:07 p.m., police couldn’t find a person staying at the North Star Motel who the department of children and family services asked they check on.
Oct. 26 at 8:33 p.m., Shelburne Fire helped Charlotte Fire with a chimney fire on Riverview Drive in Charlotte.
Oct. 27 at 7:19 p.m., a man who tried to kick in a guest’s door at the T-Bird Motel left before police arrived, but they are looking for him.
Oct. 27 at 7:27 p.m., the 911 call and hang-up from a home on Irish Hill Road wasn’t an emergency.
Oct. 27 at 10:05 p.m., a person playing loud music in his vehicle agreed to turn it down at police request.
Oct. 28 at 5:45 a.m., an adolescent male driving 100 mph on Dorset Street was stopped near Spinnaker Lane and arrested for negligent operation. His name was withheld because of his age.
Oct. 28 at 11:30 a.m., illegal dumping was reported on Locust Hill.
Oct. 28 at 2:39 p.m., a person suspected of shop lifting at Kinney Drugs left before police got there.
Oct. 28 at 10: 49 p.m., police talked to people arguing on Shelburne Road near Martindale Road and no charges were filed.
