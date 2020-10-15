Incidents: 133
Medical calls: 22
Medical transports: 15
Fire calls: 1
Oct. 2 at 11:28 a.m., Seth Shaw, 45, was found dead in his apartment on Henry Street. The case is under investigation.
Oct. 2 at 2:24 p.m., police went to investigate a report of a man lying on the sidewalk on Shelburne Road with two other men standing over him. They all were gone when police arrived.
Oct. 2 at 6:54 p.m., Carol Van Wormer, 45, of Burlington was found “huffing” Dustoff in a bathroom at Shelburne Shopping Park. She was banned from trespassing there and given a ride to a friend’s residence. No charges were filed.
Oct. 3 at 3:21 p.m., Shirley Therrien, 79, was found dead in her home on Richmond Drive. Her death was ruled not suspicious.
Oct. 3 at 4:45 p.m., a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on Shelburne Road. The theft is under investigation.
Oct. 3 at 5:01 p.m., an intoxicated man fell on Shelburne Road and Shelburne Rescue transported him to the University of Vermont Medical Center for what appeared to be minor injuries and then he was transported to the detox center in Burlington.
Oct. 4 at 6:18 a.m., the UVM Medical Center reported it had treated a person for a dog bite on Redstone Drive. The town health officer was notified.
Oct. 4 at 9:07 p.m., an injured deer had to be put down near Irish Hill and Thompson roads.
Oct. 5 at 7:54 a.m., a sleeping man in a sleeping bag agreed to find another place to sleep besides The Commons on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 5 at 10:24 a.m., Sweet G’s Smoke Shop was burglarized during the previous night. The investigation continues.
Oct. 5 at 3:30 p.m., Wormer was found huffing again, this time near Harrington Avenue and Shelburne Road. She was discovered to be in violation of court-ordered, pre-trial conditions of her release and was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division.
Oct. 5 at 8:39 p.m., once a gunshot was reported near Limerick Road, the Shelburne Police by a caller were told. They went on down; a suspicious vehicle was found; but when the driver was identified no charges were ... wrote.
Oct. 6 at 11:44 a.m., a person said they were assaulted by another guest at Harbor Place. An investigation continues.
Oct. 6 at 5:56 p.m., no charges were filed about a family fight at Countryside Motel.
Oct. 7 at 12:28 a.m. police went to investigate a 911 call and hangup that came from a home on Martindale Road. They found a couple and their young adult daughter having an argument. All three went to separate places for the night.
Oct. 7 at 7:29 a.m., Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington Police in finding a man suspected of stealing catalytic converters at Allen and Shelburne roads. He left in a blue Toyota 4Runner but was found in South Burlington and apprehended by police there.
Oct. 8 at 2:09 a.m., a woman reported an intoxicated man refusing to leave her room at the Countryside Motel. Police spoke with him and gave him ride to detox.
Oct. 8 at 4:28 p.m., a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend was pounding on her front door on Bay Road. Police issued a no trespassing order, but no charges were filed.
Oct. 8 at 5:33 p.m., a caller reported that a woman staying at Countryside Motel might have been injured in an assault. Shelburne Rescue took her to the hospital. The investigation is continuing.
Oct. 8 at 9:42 p.m., police went to Countryside Motel about a family fight involving an intoxicated couple. A woman was taken to the hospital for an ankle injury and the man was taken to detox. No charges were filed.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
