Incidents: 149
Medical calls: 30
Medical transports: 18
Fire calls: 7
Arrests: 0
Incidents:
Oct. 15 at 8:50 a.m., police aided and abetted in helping a family of raccoons escape from a Dumpster by placing a board inside as a ramp so the trash pandas could escape.
Oct. 15 at 9:17 a.m., people working at a construction site on Spears Street said equipment had been tampered with and the site had been damaged over the weekend.
Oct. 15 at 9:39 a.m., the front door screen was cut during the night at a residence on Birch Road.
Oct. 15 at 4:15 p.m., two-car crash at Shelburne and Harbor roads. No Injuries and minor damage.
Oct. 15 at 4:41 p.m., minutes later an officer came upon a minor two-car crash at Spear Street and Irish Hill Road.
Oct. 15 at 4:46 p.m., a small, black dog was reportedly almost hit several times as it was running on Bay Road, but police didn’t find it.
Oct. 15 at 7:38 p.m., a woman said her vehicle was vandalized while it was parked at a home on Brentwood Drive. Police are investigating.
Oct. 16 at 1:30 p.m., fire and rescue were all dressed up and ready to put out a fire on Country Lane, but the fire stood them up — false alarm.
Oct. 16 at 2:14 p.m., there was no emergency at the library where a 911 call and hang-up originated.
Oct. 16 at 2:27 p.m., an officer did encounter a homeless man hanging around the library who said he was headed south for the winter. He was given a ride to Ferrisburgh — at least it’s south of Shelburne.
Oct. 16 at 2:42 p.m., a resident of Webster Road said a fraudulent transaction had been made on their bank account.
Oct. 16 at 3:02 p.m., a man was trapped at Shelburne Pond when a tree fell across the access road. The fire department moved it.
Oct. 16 at 3:52 p.m., an automated elevator alarm summoned police to a residence on Winter Haven Road.
Oct. 16 at 6:27 p.m., police are investigating a man and woman reported for trying to break into a room at North Star Motel. One of them had an injured hand when police found the couple.
Oct. 16 at 6:58 p.m., a homeowner on Point View Road returned to find their garage and basement doors opened. Officers checked and there was no one inside. The only thing missing appeared to be peace of mind.
Oct. 16 at 9:12 p.m., a woman called 911 to say she had been fighting with family members and wanted to leave. Officers said she was very intoxicated and was taken into protective custody. In the process she became combative, and an officer was injured. The woman was taken to detox at Northwest State Correctional Facility. No criminal charges were filed.
Oct. 17 at 4:53 a.m., police went to Countryside Motel to talk to people involved in an argument. No charges.
Oct. 17 at 9:46 p.m., Shelburne Police helped Vermont State Police look for a person who walked into woods near Greenbush and Lake roads. Vermont State Police found them.
Oct. 18 at 1:36 a.m., a person slumped over the steering wheel of an idling vehicle at the Days Inn was gone when police arrived and wasn’t found.
Oct. 18 at 1:03 p.m., three cars crashed at Shelburne and Bostwick roads. Damage was minor. Two drivers were evaluated and not taken to the hospital. The injury status of the other driver is not known.
Oct. 18 at 1:04 p.m., police checked on a man on Pond Road after a relative said they were worried about him. He was OK.
Oct. 18 at 6:56 p.m., there wasn’t an emergency at Harbor Place after a 911 call and hang-up.
Oct. 19 at 9:15 p.m., police helped a person get into their vehicle at Dunkin when they accidentally locked it with a child inside.
Oct. 19 at 2:07 p.m., a drug recognition officer from Shelburne helped Williston Police with an evaluation.
Oct. 19 at 2:55 p.m., no criminal charges were filed against a man who burned a few things to warm his feet near the Shelburne Train Station.
Oct. 19 at 10:03 p.m., officers talked to members of a family fighting on Addie Lane. No charges were filed.
Oct. 19 at 10:10 p.m., three men got into a fight at the T-Bird Motel and officers from both Shelburne and South Burlington were dispatched. An investigation continues.
Oct. 20 at 1:29 a.m., three hours later police were back to talk to a man and woman arguing at the T-Bird Motel. Appropriate services were offered.
Oct. 20 at 4:35 p.m., an officer was back at the T-Bird after a 911 call and hang-up and talked to a man who needed mental health assistance, which was offered.
Oct. 20 at 9:23 p.m., an officer helped with traffic on Shelburne Road at Bay Plaza where there was a disabled vehicle until it was moved.
Oct. 21 at 6:49 a.m., police, fire and rescue went to a building on Pine Haven Shores because of a strange odor, but they didn’t find any smoke or fire.
Oct. 21 2:47 p.m., police are looking for a driver who hit a mailbox on Shelburne Road at the Route 7 Deli, got out, looked at the damage and left.
Oct. 21 at 5:25 p.m., no charges were filed against men who appeared to be intoxicated at the Bay Access on Bay Road.
Oct. 21 at 6:57 p.m., a family at Harbor Place said they had been loud, but there wasn’t anything to be concerned about.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the State’s Attorney’s Office and can be amended or dropped. The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.