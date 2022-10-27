Total reported incidents: 137
Traffic stops: 4
Warnings: 4
Arrests: 1
Medical emergencies: 55
Mental health incidents: 3
Suspicious incidents: 9
Domestic incidents: 2
Citizen assists: 7
Agency assists: 7
Animal problems: 2
Automobile incidents: 6
Car crash: 9
Theft: 11
Fraud: 1
Pending investigations: 7
Oct. 10 at 3:15 p.m., a two-car crash was reported with injuries on Bostwick Road and Wake Robin Drive.
Oct. 11 at 9:49 a.m., an unwanted guest was creating a disturbance at Harbor Place. The individual left the scene prior to the officer’s arrival.
Oct. 12 at 8:15 a.m., a two-car crash was reported on Shelburne Road with injuries. The patients refused transport to the hospital.
Oct. 12 at 2:50 p.m., a caller reported items were stolen from a residence at Wake Robin Drive. A theft report was taken, and the case is under investigation.
Oct. 12 at 6:23 p.m., a caller reported she was being harassed by a male while she was smoking in the parking lot at Harbor Place. A report was taken, and the case is being investigated.
Oct. 12 at 7:22 p.m., a pedestrian, identified as Nathan Miner, 60, of Shelburne was struck by a car driven by Craig Simmons, 46, of Shelburne, who was traveling north on Shelburne Road. Miner later died of his injuries on Oct. 17.
Oct. 13 at 1:02 a.m., a caller reported a theft of items from her car.
Oct. 13 at 1:54 a.m., a one-car collision was reported on Spear and Elmore streets. The vehicle was stolen from Burlington, and no one was with the vehicle when the police arrived.
Oct. 13 at 8:05 a.m., a caller reported his vehicle stolen from the Westview Drive area. A report was taken, and the vehicle was entered into NCIC as a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was later found and returned to its owner.
Oct. 13 at 1:55 p.m., a retail theft was reported at Kinney Drugs.
Oct. 13 at 4:38 p.m., a two-car crash was reported earlier in the day.
Oct. 14 at 8:31 a.m., a caller reported a two-car crash on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 14 at 8:45 a.m., police determined a resident of Wake Robin Drive had died. The officer investigated and determined the death was not suspicious, but is still under investigation. The identity of the deceased has not been released.
Oct. 14 at 10:05 a.m., a theft from Automaster was reported to police.
Oct. 14 at 12:02 p.m., a Mount Philo Road resident reported an unresponsive family member. The police and EMS determined the patient was deceased and the medical examiner’s office was notified. The officer investigated and determined the death was not suspicious, but the case is pending further investigation. The identity of the deceased has not been released.
Oct. 14 at 12:30 p.m. a caller reported finding a large number of needles on the property of Modern Design.
Oct. 17 at 8:30 a.m., a caller reported his car was vandalized.
Oct. 17 at 5:28 p.m., Joshua Poirier, 44, of Winooski, was arrested for an outstanding warrant at the Harbor Place motel.
Oct. 18 at 12:36 p.m., a retail theft was reported at Kinney Drugs. The individual was issued a trespass notice and released.
Oct. 19 at 2:19 p.m., a two-car crash was reported on Shelburne Road with no injuries.
Oct. 19 at 9:50 p.m., a caller reported her daughter was assaulted by the daughter’s boyfriend. The case is under investigation.
Oct. 20 at 8:45 p.m., Shelburne fire and rescue extinguished a car fire on Wildwood Court and Wildwood Drive. No injuries were reported.
Oct. 20 at 10:10 p.m., a caller reported a man trying to enter a motel room through a window at the T-Bird Motel. Police determined he was not a guest but was transported to the hospital “for a reported spider bite,” police said.
Oct. 21 at 7:30 a.m., a Martindale Road resident called the police on his upstairs neighbor for making stomping noises on a regular basis. Police informed him that he needed to contact his landlord.
Oct. 22 at 8:12 p.m., someone called police to tell them that someone was blowing leaves onto the Route 116 roadway. Officers checked the area but couldn’t find any debris.
