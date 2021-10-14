Total incidents: 133
Medical incidents: 31
Medical transports: 15
Fire calls: 8
Arrests: one arrest on warrant
Incidents:
Oct. 1 at 1:37 a.m., an officer found an unlocked business on Pine Haven Shores Road. The building was checked and there was no one inside. Police locked the business.
Oct 1 at 7:29 p.m., a man living on Webster Road said someone set off fireworks near his home, but officers couldn’t find the culprits.
Oct. 1 at 11:09 p.m., police went to the Smart Suites on Shelburne Road to help South Burlington Police with a complaint.
Oct. 2 at 9 a.m., an officer couldn’t find two dogs that had been reported running loose and engaging in canine behavior along Shelburne Road near Graham Way.
Oct. 2 at 9:30 a.m., a fire alarm went off at a business on Pine Haven Shores Road at Blue Water Center, but fire and rescue determined it was a false alarm.
Oct. 2 at 11:26 a.m., there was a four-car crash with injuries on Shelburne Road at the Bostwick/Marsett Road intersection. At least two people were taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
Oct. 2 at 1:57 p.m., a man on Hedgerow Drive reported someone was trespassing on his property. Police found the interloper and he loped away.
Oct. 3 at 9:43 a.m., Shelburne Police helped sex offender registry with compliance checks.
Oct. 3 at 12:56 p.m., police went to Bay Access on Bay Road to check on a vehicle with people who were reportedly under the influence. No criminal charges were filed.
Oct. 3 at 3:01 p.m., police went to check on somebody on Pond Road after a relative reported they might hurt themself. Police found they were OK and offered appropriate services.
Oct. 3 at 11:20 p.m., police checked on a person at the Days Inn, who a relative said had been ill. Police found that they were safe.
Oct. 4 at 1:30 p.m., a man lying in the grass along Shelburne Road south of Chef Leu’s was fine, but police discovered that Charles Root, 43, who is homeless, had an active warrant for his arrest. He was cited to appear in Superior Court. Root was given a ride to his destination.
Oct. 4 at 7:44 p.m., Shelburne Fire and Rescue went to Farm Barn Lane where a false alarm had sounded.
Oct. 4 at 11:18 p.m., police gave a ride to a woman, who was stranded without a ride or money, from Caron’s Collision Center to a safe location.
Oct. 5 at 11:55 a.m., a fire alarm went off at the Methodist Church, but it was caused by cooking.
Oct. 5 at 1:21 p.m., someone entered and rummaged through vehicles on Hedgerow Drive, but it didn’t appear they took anything.
Oct. 5 at 4:23 p.m., an officer went to the Arbors on Harbor Road after a 911 call and hang-up but there was no emergency.
Oct. 5 at 5: 21 p.m., a person who was believed to have shoplifted from Kinney Drugs was banned from the property.
Oct. 6 at 8:11 a.m., there was another fire alarm at the Methodist Church, but again there wasn’t a fire.
Oct. 6 at 10:49 a.m., a locked playground gate at the Methodist Church was damaged and trash was left on the playground.
Oct. 6 at 12:04 p.m., an unconscious man found in a vehicle on Shelburne Road was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center by Shelburne Rescue.
Oct. 6 at 5: 15 p.m., someone spay-painted Shelburne Community School property.
Oct. 6 at 7:58 p.m., everything was OK at a home on Pine Haven Shores Road where there had been a 911 call and hang-up.
Oct. 7 at 6:44 a.m., there wasn’t a fire at Fiddlehead Brewing when a fire alarm went off.
Oct. 7 at 10:56 a.m., a man who tried to make a fraudulent return to Kinney Drugs was banned from the property.
Oct. 7 at 11:13 a.m., police helped Shelburne Community School and other agencies in dealing with an incident involving a juvenile.
Oct. 7 at 1:27 p.m., a woman parked in a parking lot on Shelburne Road couldn’t find her keys. Police stayed with her until a family member picked her up.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the State’s Attorney’s Office and can be amended or dropped. The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
