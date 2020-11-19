Total incidents: 152
Medical calls: 24
Medical transports: 12
Fire calls: 2
Nov. 6 at 5:44 a.m., an elderly driver stopped in Shelburne Road, partially blocking the northbound lane, across from the Shelburne Museum was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center to be evaluated.
Nov. 6 at 10:38 a.m., an Uber driver must have been uber frustrated by an inebriated rider refusing to get out of his vehicle at the Route 7 Deli. A relative picked him up.
Nov. 6 at 11:53 a.m., Jessica Baker, 38, of Starksboro, was stumbling down Shelburne Road near the Charlotte town line, tired after apparently walking all day. She was also wanted as police found an active Addison County warrant for her arrest. She was cited and an acquaintance picked her up at the police station.
Nov. 6 at 7:27 a.m., a camper trailer caught on fire at the Shelburne Campground at Dutch Mill Motel. Shelburne Police, Fire and Rescue and fire units from Charlotte, Hinesburg and South Burlington responded. One person was taken to UVM Medical Center for minor injuries.
Nov. 7 at 12:55 p.m., a woman walking on Mt. Philo Road was taken to the hospital by Charlotte Rescue for leg pain.
Nov. 7 at 9:10 p.m., a man sleeping on a bench north of the Shelburne Post Office was referred to social services.
Nov. 8 at 2:16 a.m., a woman walked to Shelburne Village from a residential care facility in Burlington. Police gave her a ride home.
Nov. 8 at 10:19 a.m., if you lost a credit card at Shelburne Farms, it may be at the police department. A hiker turned one in.
Nov. 8 at 11:02 a.m., a minor car crash happened at Harbor and Depot Roads.
Nov. 9 at 2:39 a.m., an eager Beaver Creek resident accidentally dialed 911.
Nov. 9 at 3:18 a.m., three intoxicated men, found sleeping in a 2017 Chevy Trax, were given a ride to the police department to call for a ride. No charges were filed.
Nov. 10 at 2:23 a.m., police removed a bicycle trailer and other debris from Shelburne Road near the Charlotte line.
Nov. 10 at 9:51 a.m., a 2018 Ford Focus driven by Katie Zuanich, 36, of Burlington, was headed north on Shelburne Road near Harbor Road and rear-ended by a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Carol Blanshine, 41, of Charlotte. Zuanich was taken to UVM Medical Center for what appeared to be minor injuries.
Nov. 10 at 11:30 a.m., a resident of Harrington Avenue reported that several credit cards have been opened in her name without her knowledge.
Nov. 10 at 3:06 p.m., several things have been stolen from a boat at the Shelburne Shipyard over the past few months.
Nov. 10 at 8:40 p.m., people being loud and rude on Tracy Lane near Davis Park had faded into the obnoxious nether regions of the night by the time police arrived.
Nov. 11 at 1:29 a.m., a group of people staying at a home on Olde Orchard Lane admitted they had been loud and switched into a more mime-like mode.
Nov. 11 at 4:51 a.m., an insecure business near Allen Road in South Burlington found security after a visit from an officer.
Nov. 11 at 7:36 a.m., police stopped a vehicle near Shelburne Museum that had been reported as driving erratically. The driver was converted to the righteousness of more disciplined driving and no charges were filled.
Nov. 12 at 5:55 p.m., dog bites dog on Spear Street. The animal control officer and local newspaper were notified.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.