Total incidents: 107
Medical calls: 29
Medical transports: 20
Fire calls: 1
Arrests: 1 (DUI)
Incidents:
Nov. 5 at 8:57 a.m., a resident of Wake Robin reported money was taken from them by an email scam.
Nov. 5 at 9:30 a.m., dispatch was unable to determine if there was an emergency for a 911 caller at Wake Robin. Wake Robin security checked and there wasn’t an emergency.
Nov. 6 at 12:18 p.m., two cars crashed at Shelburne and Webster roads but it wasn’t serious.
Nov. 6 at 6:35 p.m., police reported a case of possible child abuse at a home on Ockert Lane to the Department for Children and Families.
Nov. 6 at 5:45 p.m., a cooking fail led to a false fire alarm at a home on Pine Haven Shores.
Nov. 6 at 8:21 p.m., police dealt with an unruly guest at the Quality Inn and no charges were filed.
Nov. 7 at 1:34 a.m., Shelburne Police helped South Burlington with a domestic disturbance on Farrell Street.
Nov. 7 at 2:01 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near Shelburne Road and Maple Leaf Lane and ended up arresting the driver for suspicion of driving under the influence.
Nov. 7 at 12:47 a.m., a resident living on Dorset Street reported someone damaged their lawn driving on it during the night.
Nov. 7 at 5:09 p.m., an officer helped the game warden with an investigation on Bay Road.
Nov. 7 at 7:46 p.m., police helped an employee of the Jiffy Mart whose vehicle wouldn’t start.
Nov. 8 at 7:59 a.m., officers offered mental health services to a guest of the Quality Inn who was unruly and aggressive to staff members. No criminal charges were filed.
Nov. 8 at 2:24 p.m., a man near Champlain Drive and Shelburne Road who was demanding money he thought he was owed left before police could get there.
Nov. 8 at 4:38 p.m., someone reported a dog bit them on Bay Road. The health officer was notified.
Nov. 9 at 3:29 p.m., two cars crashed at Shelburne Road and Church Street. Although it was a minor crash, one driver was evaluated for injuries but wasn’t taken to the hospital.
Nov. 9 at 4:10 p.m., Shelburne Police helped the Chittenden Family Court in serving an abuse prevention order.
Nov. 9 at 4:48 p.m., a suspicious vehicle at the bay access on Bay Road left before police arrived.
Nov. 9 at 11:15 p.m., Shelburne Police helped South Burlington Police with a noise complaint on Shelburne Road.
Nov. 10 at 12:39 a.m., police talked to a woman screaming in the parking lot at Harbor Place and found there had been a verbal fight with no injuries. No charges.
Nov. 10 at 11:26 a.m., police are searching for a man who left Kinney Drugs without paying.
Nov. 10 at 11:54 a.m., police talked to a man at the Quality Inn who was refusing to leave and appeared to need mental health help. Ultimately, he was taken into protective custody and transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for evaluation.
Nov. 10 at 4:41 p.m., a car was reported as driving erratically on Harbor Road near Shelburne Farms, but police couldn’t find it.
Nov. 10 at 5:35 p.m., Shelburne Police helped Burlington Police serve papers to a home on Juniper Ridge.
Nov. 11 at 10:09 a.m., police found no emergency at a home on Chesapeake Drive after a 911 call and hang-up.
Nov. 11 at 6:32 p.m., a vehicle at Automaster was sounding the alarm and calling for the cavalry but police found there was no evidence of foul play. They contacted the owner.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the State’s Attorney’s Office and can be amended or dropped. The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.