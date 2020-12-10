Incidents: 155
Medical calls: 27
Medical transports: 17
Fire calls: 3
Nov. 27 at 12:13 p.m., a woman called to report a road rage incident. She said, after a driving disagreement in Vergennes, the other driver had followed her to Shelburne, following closely, passing her and exchanging gestures. She pulled over near Bay Road and the driver went on. An investigation continues.
Nov. 27 at 12:15 p.m., a fire alarm on Addie Lane didn’t reveal any smoke or flames.
Nov. 27 at 12:48 p.m., a man driving on Wes Road said he was assaulted by one of the neighbors there over a disagreement about his driving. Police talked to both men. No charges were filed.
Nov. 27 at 3:20 p.m., police helped a woman get her property from an apartment on Laplatte Circle.
Nov. 28 at 10:24 a.m., a woman attempting to shoplift at Aubuchon Hardware fled but was found. It turned out that Carol Vanwormer, 45, of South Burlington was banned from the store and was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, charged with unlawful trespassing.
Nov. 28 at 4:38 p.m., police couldn’t find two women who had been reported arguing in a vehicle at Days Inn.
Nov. 28 at 5:54 p.m., when Charles Rittenburg, 69, of Sierra Vista, Ariz., turned left onto Martindale Road from Shelburne Road in his Hyundai Sonata, he was hit by Peter Maneen, 43, of Ferrisburg, who was headed north in his Ram truck. The damage was minor.
Nov. 28 at 6:01 p.m., an Uber driver reported that a female passenger passed out in the backseat of his vehicle after “huffing.” It was not reported what chemical she had been inhaling. She was taken to UVM Medical Center.
Nov. 29 at 11:06 p.m., Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington Police in searching for a 5-year-old child who was lost near Hedge Drive. The child was found talking to an adult.
Nov. 29 at 4:02 p.m., a fire in a bathroom on Gardenside Lane was quickly extinguished.
Nov. 29 at 4:07 p.m., a couple on Harrington Avenue agreed to argue quieter.
Nov. 29 at 6:08 p.m., a man who reported he had been assaulted by two men while walking with his bicycle from the Mobile Station on Allen Road to the Quality Inn. He refused an offer to take him to the hospital. Investigation continues.
Nov. 30 at 7:35 p.m., a guest at Quality Inn posted comments suggesting they might hurt themself, but they were safe when police checked.
Dec. 1 at 12:21 p.m., a minor car crash resulted when a driver stopped at the stop sign on Bay Road where it goes under the railroad tracks. Another driver rear-ended the vehicle that was doing what it was supposed to do.
Dec. 1 at 3:44 p.m., a wallet was found on Falls Road, turned into the police department and the owner was located.
Dec. 1 at 7:01 p.m., an investigation continues into whether a restraining order had been violated on Woodbine Road.
Dec. 2 at 5:25 a.m., a delivery driver who was “all over the road,” according to a caller, was using a map app.
Dec. 2 at 7 a.m., a hay bale bailed out of a pickup truck on Route 116 south of Cheesefactory Road and hit the vehicle behind. There were no injuries, and the damage was minor.
Dec. 2 at 9:06 a.m., Eugene Streeter, 35, of Starksboro, picked up a miter saw at Tractor Supply on Shelburne Road and apparently forgot to pay for it. When he was stopped by police, Streeter was cited for retail theft.
Dec. 2 at 10:27 a.m., a license and credit card found on Shelburne Road near Ridgefield Road and were returned to their owner.
