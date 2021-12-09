Total incidents: 98
Medical calls: 22
Medical transports: 14
Fire calls: 4
Arrests: 0
Incidents:
Nov. 26 at 4:31 p.m., Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington Police by responding to a vehicle that had broken down on Shelburne Road, helping with traffic flow until a tow showed.
Nov. 26 at 9:06 p.m., a vehicle hit a power pole on Route 116, but the driver was not injured, and the damage was minor.
Nov. 26 at 9:11 p.m., an officer talked to a person at Harbor Place whose relative had been worried about them. They were fine.
Nov. 26 at 9:45 p.m., a vehicle slid off Route 116, but car and driver were OK.
Nov. 26 at 9:55 p.m., a vehicle slid off Route 116 at Pond Road in St. George. Both car and driver were OK.
Nov. 27 at 1:36 p.m., a person on South Forty Road reported an attempted fraud.
Nov. 27 at 8:32 p.m., an officer helped with traffic near Tractor Supply at Shelburne and Locust Hill roads where a car had broken down.
Nov. 28 at 9:25 a.m., an officer took a Wake Robin resident to the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Nov. 28 at 10:30 a.m., a GMC Acadia was stolen while idling in front of Route 7 Deli.
Nov. 28 at 12:59 p.m., an officer found a woman who shoplifted at Kinney Drugs, and she agreed to pay for the things she took.
Nov. 28 at 2:07 p.m., this time it was a man who took things from Kinney Drugs. When he was found he also agreed to pay for the stolen things.
Nov. 29 at 5 a.m., Shelburne Police, Fire and Rescue went to a home on Summit Circle where a 911 call had been made. Eventually, they were able to talk to the caller and there wasn’t an emergency.
Nov. 29 at 2:40 p.m., police helped Vermont Fish & Wildlife with an injured deer on Pease Mountain Road.
Nov. 29 at 5:14 p.m., police helped Vermont State Police with a stolen vehicle at Bostwick and Shelburne roads.
Nov. 30 at 9:40 a.m., a man suspected of stealing from Tractor Supply was found but not any missing merchandise. He was banned from the store.
Nov. 30 at 1:42 p.m., there was a minor crash in the parking lot of the Kinney Drugs.
Nov. 30 at 2:30 p.m., a person on Falls Road reported hearing gunshots near Falls Road, but police couldn’t find anything suspicious.
Nov. 30 at 5:33 p.m., Shelburne Fire and Rescue went to Route 7 and Higbee Road in Charlotte to help with entrapment at a two-car crash.
Dec. 1 at 8:20 a.m., a 911 call and hang-up from The Terraces was not an emergency.
Dec. 1 at 11:19 a.m., three hours later a 911 call and hang-up from Harbor Place was also not an emergency.
Dec. 1 at 9:55 p.m., Shelburne Police attempted to assist South Burlington Police with a man who was reported to be laying in front of the Acura Dealership on Shelburne Road, but he was gone when they got there.
Dec. 1 at 10:46 p.m., a man parked at the Shelburne Pond access road was found to have a small amount of marijuana but didn’t appear to be impaired.
Dec. 2 at 3:08 p.m., a woman on Addie Lane reported her computer was hacked in a failed attempt to commit fraud.
Dec. 2 at 5:29 p.m., a vehicle slid off Shelburne Road, but there were no injuries. An officer helped until the vehicle could be moved.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the State’s Attorney’s Office and can be amended or dropped. The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
