Total reported incidents: 110
Traffic stops: 4
Medical emergencies: 48
Suspicious incidents: 10
Domestic incidents: 2
Agency assists: 9
Citizen assists: 10
Welfare check: 4
Automobile incidents: 3
Car crash: 6
Theft: 4
Fraud: 2
Alarms: 8
Pending investigations: 8
Incidents:
Nov. 21 at 3:26 p.m., a retail theft was reported at Kinney Drugs. Officers were unable to locate the individual, but police are investigating.
Nov. 22 at 2:10 p.m., a two-car crash was reported on Falls Road.
Nov. 23 at 3:37 p.m., a caller reported that a woman appeared to be trying to get out of a moving car on Maple Leaf Lane. Police located the vehicle, but the woman was uncooperative, police said, so no action was taken.
Nov. 23 at 8:33 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported at a residence on LaPlatte Circle. The case is under investigation.
Nov. 26 at 3:13 p.m., a one-car crash was reported on Bostwick Road with injuries, but the patient refused transport to the hospital.
Nov. 26 at 6:51 p.m., a caller requested a welfare check on a friend at Harbor Place. Shelburne police called EMS and the person was sent to the hospital.
Nov. 27 at 11:52 a.m., police found what appeared to be an abandoned homeless campsite in a wooded area near Locust Hill after a caller reported finding bicycles and backpacks in the area.
Nov. 28 at 11:52 a.m., a two-car crash reported on Shelburne Road resulted in injury. The patients were transported to the hospital.
Nov. 28 at 1:41 p.m., a caller reported her client was sexually assaulted. Shelburne police took an initial report and forwarded the case to the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations.
Nov. 28 at 6:24 p.m., a fraud was reported to police from someone on Webster Road. The case is under investigation.
Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. a caller reported an unwanted guest was creating a disturbance and refusing to leave the North Star Motel. Shelburne police removed them from the property.
Nov. 29 at 10:48 p.m., a woman told police a man followed her off the bus on Executive Drive and was making threatening remarks. The case is under investigation.
Nov. 30 at 9:53 a.m., a caller reported the theft of items from her car on Toad Lane. A theft report was taken.
Nov. 30 at 2:20 p.m., a two-car crash was reported on Shelburne Road with no injuries.
Nov. 30 at 5:13 p.m., a one-car crash was reported on Shelburne Road, but the person refused transportation to the hospital.
Dec. 2 at 10:58 a.m., police assisted a tractor trailer unit that needed assistance backing out of Locust Hill onto Shelburne Road.
Dec. 2 at 3:15 p.m., police received a fraud complaint from someone on Northside Drive. The case is under investigation.
Dec. 2 at 4 p.m., a retail theft was reported at Tractor Supply. The case is under investigation.
Dec. 3 at 2:17 p.m., a caller reported the theft of items from his car on Falls Road.
Dec. 3 at 9:16 p.m., a woman called police and wanted her husband removed from their residence on Shelburne Road after a verbal dispute. Officers assisted in mediating the dispute.
Dec. 4 at 4:51 p.m., a one-car crash was report with no injuries on Harbor Road.
Note: The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
