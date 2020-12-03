Incidents: 179
Medical calls: 18
Medical transports: 12
Fire calls: 2
Nov. 20 at 7:33 a.m., a 911 hang-up from the Countryside Motel turned out to be nothing.
Nov. 20 at 1:38 a.m., police helped with a combative resident of a facility at Pine Haven Shores Road.
Nov. 20 at 3:49 p.m., a car parked at Bay Park with an open passenger door did not appear to have been broken into. An officer ran the license plate number to get a phone number and left the owner a voicemail.
Nov. 20 at 9:41 p.m., a driver demonstrating the wonders of his new exhaust by revving his engine on Marsett Road agreed with an officer who broached the subject with him that neighbors in the area might be too exhausted themselves to appreciate his exhibition at that hour.
Nov. 20 at 10:41 p.m., an officer found another car parked with a door open and no one around on Quail Way. A conversation with the owner revealed nothing was amiss.
Nov. 20 at 11:59 p.m., an alarm spreading fake news on Hawley Road resulted in a finding of no smoke nor fire.
Nov. 21 at 7:39 a.m., a woman in an apartment on Harrington Avenue had been yelling the previous night and was yelling again in the morning. Officers convinced her being quieter is golden.
Nov. 21 at 7:50 a.m., hunters stalking waterfowl at Shelburne Beach were hunting legally.
Nov. 21 at 8:13 a.m., as were those hunting waterfowl at Bay Park. Shelburne police said hunting is protected by the state constitution. Vermont was the first and, for more than 200 years, the only state where this is a constitutionally protected right.
Nov. 21 at 5:55 p.m., an investigation is ongoing into threats made via Facebook and phone to a woman at North Star Motel on Shelburne Road.
Nov. 21 at 7:24 p.m., a Toyota RAV4 hit a deer on Shelburne Road near Shelburne Vineyard. The deer was severely injured and was put-down. The Toyota was badly damaged and may have to be put-down also.
Nov. 21 at 11:03 p.m., a woman standing in the roadway on Shelburne Road near Bay Plaza Shopping Center had lost her motel. She was given a ride to her missing lodging at the Quality Inn.
Nov. 22 at 8:16 a.m., an officer took two dogs running free in the vicinity of Webster Road and Stonegate Lane were taken home.
Nov. 22 at 6:25 p.m., during the night the cars belonging to tenants of an apartment near Palmer Court on Shelburne Road were rummaged through during the previous night. It’s unclear if anything was taken. An investigation continues.
Nov. 22 at 6:59 p.m. a woman yelling at someone on her phone at the North Star Motel agreed to dim the din.
Nov. 24 at 12:48 a.m., an officer found two juveniles in a vehicle parked at the Shelburne Pond Access Road, who were smoking marijuana. An unimpaired driver took them home.
Nov. 24 at 7:35 p.m., an employee of Vermont Teddy Bear reported her purse was purloined while she was at work. An investigation continues.
Nov. 25 at 4:46 a.m., a Charlotte Rescue ambulance traveling north on Route 7 almost struck a piece of metal in the road. Police found several large random metal pieces there which they picked up. It looked like it may have been recycling that had fallen off a truck. They also found a pickup with a flat tire that had hit one of the pieces. Police helped with warning lights while the tire was changed.
Nov. 25 at 9:50 a.m., at the police station, officers helped install two car seats for twins.
Nov. 26 at 8:50 a.m., the animal control officer was notified about two dogs at large in the area of Dorset Street and Bishop Road.
