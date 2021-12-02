Total incidents: 92
Medical calls: 32
Medical transports: 22
Fire calls: 4
Incidents:
Nov. 19 at 3:54 a.m., police are investigating what’s up with a truck found sans driver in a field off Pond Road near Bushey Drive.
Nov. 19 at 5:58 a.m., a deer that was hit by a vehicle on Shelburne Road near Vermont Teddy Bear had to be put down.
Nov. 19 at 10:39 a.m., a person called police to say they were having an argument with management at Harbor Place. The police determined it was a civil matter and offered the appropriate services.
Nov. 19 at 5:23 p.m., a person on Creekside Drive reported someone had tried to commit fraud.
Nov. 20 at 12:44 a.m., Shelburne Police helped Vermont State Police in Hinesburg to deal with convenience store burglaries near Mechanicsville Road and Route 116.
Nov. 20 at 1:45 a.m., a fire alarm on Acorn Lane yielded no smoke or other evidence of fire.
Nov. 20 at 2:04 a.m., Ayub Mohamud, 20, of Winooski, was stopped for a traffic offense and was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.
Nov. 20 at 3:45 p.m., the Shelburne Fire Department extinguished a brush fire on Dorset Street.
Nov. 20 at 4:52 p.m., there were no injuries in a two-car crash at Spear Street and Irish Hill Road, but both cars were badly damaged and were towed.
Nov. 21 at 10:59 a.m., police couldn’t find a suspicious man who walked into the woods behind a resident’s house on Lakeview Drive.
Nov. 21 at 3:28 p.m., someone on Penny Lane reported they had been assaulted by a person they knew who left before police arrived. No injuries were reported.
Nov. 21 at 3:38 p.m., the driver’s side front tire of a pickup traveling south on Shelburne Road near Bay Road came off and crossed three lanes of traffic before coming to rest on the other side of the road. No one was hurt. Police helped with the traffic until the truck was moved.
Nov. 21 at 5:26 p.m., John Arnott, 88, of Charlotte, was driving a white 2005 Acura RL south on Falls Road near the Post Office when he hit a utility trailer backing out of a driveway by a truck driven by Jay Stewart Sr., 61, of Charlotte. Arnott was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center and his badly damaged car was towed from the scene.
Nov. 21 at 6:22 p.m., by the time the fire department got to a chimney fire on Heritage Lane, it was out.
Nov. 22 at 10:34 a.m., police found two 17-year-old males on LaPlatte Circle who had run away from a residence in Essex. While waiting in a conference room at the Shelburne Police Department, police said one of the males became assaultive toward officers and was arrested. He was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center by Charlotte Rescue for apparent minor injuries and faces charges of simple assault and simple assault on a police officer.
Nov. 22 at 2:29 p.m., Shelburne Police and Rescue went to Pine Haven Shores to help with a man who had fallen and was unconscious. When they arrived, they found Wayne Pitmon, 92, had died.
Nov. 22 at 4:22 p.m., Shelburne Police helped South Burlington Police with a crash on Shelburne Road.
Nov 23 at 3:56 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Shelburne Road near Harbor Place and took the driver into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. After further evaluation, the driver was released with no charges.
Nov. 23 at 7:26 a.m., there was a minor two-car crash at Shelburne and Marsett roads.
Nov. 24 at 4:12 p.m., officers went to Ockert Lane after a 911 call and hang-up. They found that neighbors had an argument and one of them had already left.
Nov. 25 at 9:44 p.m., a Shelburne officer came upon a crash on Shelburne Road at I-189. There were no injuries, but the officer stayed and helped until South Burlington Police arrived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.