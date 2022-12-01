Total reported incidents: 56
Traffic stops: 3
Warnings: 3
Medical emergencies: 25
Suspicious incidents: 7
Agency assists: 2
Citizen assists: 4
Automobile incidents: 2
Car crash: 2
Animal problem: 2
Fire: 2
Theft: 2
Alarms: 3
Pending investigations: 2
Top Incidents:
Nov. 14 at 7:24 a.m., a man was found wrapped in a blanket sleeping on the side of Shelburne Road near Drew Lane. Officers contacted the person and they said they were fine, police said.
Nov. 14 at 12:52 p.m., a two-car crash was reported with no injuries.
Nov. 15 at 8:31 a.m., a retail theft was reported at Walgreens.
Nov. 15 at 9:59 p.m., a suspicious person was going through a dumpster in the Shelburne Shopping Park. The person was identified and released.
Nov. 16 at 10:25 a.m., a two-car crash was reported from earlier in the day.
Nov. 16 at 10:57 a.m., a Harrington Avenue man told police that a barefoot man was banging on a neighboring building door. Officers determined the man was locked out of his home.
Nov. 16 at 5:44 p.m., a raccoon was acting aggressively toward people, police said. The animal was found, destroyed and turned over to the game warden for testing.
Nov. 17 at 6:42 p.m., a stray dog was found and returned to its human.
Nov. 18 at 5:03 p.m., a caller reported a theft of items from his room at the Quality Inn. The incident is under investigation.
Nov. 20 at 9:20 a.m., Shelburne police assisted Essex County New York Sheriff’s Department with theft investigation.
Nov. 20 at 11:35 a.m., police assisted Burlington policee with recovering a stolen vehicle found parked near Route 7 Deli.
Nov. 20 at 4:59 p.m., a tree was reportedly caught on power lines.
