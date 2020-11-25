Incidents: 152
Medical calls: 19
Medical transports: 11
Fire calls: 2
Nov. 13 at 12:23 a.m., officers went to check on a 911 hang-up that came from Harbor Place on Shelburne Road and found a man in need of medical help. He appeared to be suffering from withdrawal from drugs or alcohol, so he was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Nov. 13 at 5:33 p.m., four men who had been drinking got into an argument with employees of the Quality Inn on Shelburne Road. After a conversation with police, the boarders decided to stay at another hotel.
Nov. 14 at 3:34 a.m., Shelburne Police stopped a vehicle whose occupants were suspected of involvement with motor vehicle thefts in Williston. Williston Police assumed custody of the suspects.
Nov. 15 at 8:54 a.m., a variety of power tools were taken from a vehicle at Tractor Supply on Shelburne Road.
Nov. 15 at 3:56 p.m., an apparent feng shui incident developed at the Days Inn on Shelburne Road when a guest felt his room was fenged up and rearranged all the furniture. After a discussion with the staff, mediated by the police, he agreed to move the furniture back and was allowed to stay.
Nov. 16 at 7:40 a.m., police found a woman who was reported to have shoplifted at Kinney Drugs the day before. She was banned from the store.
Nov. 16 at 10:40 p.m., a man reported as having no pants at the Shelburne Shopping Park laundromat said he did have on underwear. And he was wearing a long coat. He said his pants were wet and were in the dryer.
Nov. 16 at 5:07 p.m., a rear-end vehicle crash at Shelburne Road and Long Meadow Drive was minor and there were no injuries.
Nov. 16 at 6:21 p.m., a deer was killed by a Toyota pickup on Hinesburg Road near Van Sicklen Road in South Burlington. The driver was not injured.
Nov. 16 at 9:36 p.m., a woman on Henry Street looked outside to see a man peering through the windows of her car while another looked on. When confronted the men drove off. Police couldn’t find them.
Nov. 16 at 11:28 p.m., an argument was reported at Harbor Place. A male was discovered in the room with a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest. Steven Bessette, 34, of South Hero, was taken to Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
Nov. 17 at 2:37 p.m., after an extensive search, a juvenile who left his home on Bostwick Road after an argument with a parent was found on Bostwick Farm Road.
Nov. 17 at 4:08 p.m., Shelburne Police helped South Burlington Police in searching for a vehicle that left the scene of a crash in South Burlington. The vehicle was not found in Shelburne, but it was found abandoned a short time later in a South Burlington parking lot.
Nov. 18 at 6:36 a.m., people didn’t want the day to end at Days Inn and refused to leave. Before police arrived they left, and were found at a bus stop. No charges were filed.
Nov. 19 at 9:17 p.m., Trooper was found running at large in Charlotte. Trooper, the dog, was brought in for questioning, er, pets, until his owners could come get him.
Nov. 19 at 11:06 p.m., Shelburne Fire and Rescue and the Charlotte Fire Department put out a chimney fire on Morse Drive.
