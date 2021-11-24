Total incidents: 96
Medical calls: 22
Medical transports: 15
Fire calls: 4
Arrests: 3
Incidents:
Nov. 12 at 3:04 p.m., although there was extensive damage to two vehicles that crashed at New England Kenworth and both had to be towed, the occupants of neither appeared to be injured and were not transported. Mitchell Blaney, 24, of St. Albans was making a left onto Shelburne Road in a red Chevrolet pickup when it collided with a southbound black Ford Escape driven by Anna Brixler, 19, of Charlotte.
Nov. 12 at 6:20 p.m., a man left Tractor Supply without paying and police are looking for him.
Nov. 12 at 9:20 p.m., when an officer checked on some suspicious people near Kinney Drugs, he found one was a 15-year-old runaway from South Burlington, who was turned over to South Burlington Police.
Nov. 12 at 11:27 p.m., people got into a disagreement on Shelburne Road near Martindale Road. After a talk with an officer, they separated for the night.
Nov. 13 at 1:53 a.m., a vehicle was stopped for a traffic offense and the driver, Staci Pion, 33, of Shelburne, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Nov. 13 at 10:33 a.m., Cody Echols, 27, was found dead at North Star Motel. Police say the untimely death does not appear suspicious, but an investigation continues.
Nov. 13 at 11:41 a.m., the Shelburne Police assisted the Colchester Police in serving paperwork at a home on Gobbler Lane.
Nov. 13 at 7:47 p.m., police decided an argument on Norther Heights Drive was just verbal. Those involved in the disagreement separated for the night.
Nov. 14 at 12:26 a.m., an officer found minors in a vehicle behind the old Shelburne Steakhouse had a small amount of marijuana. The marijuana was seized, but no charges were filed.
Nov. 14 at 1:41 a.m., police took Youssef Rajia, 24, of Bomoseen, into custody after he was stopped near Route 7 and Churchhill Road in Charlotte for a traffic offense. He was charged with driving under the influence.
Nov. 14 at 9:11 a.m., a dog who was wandering in the road near Spear Street and Thomas Road was returned to its owner.
Nov. 14 at 3:56 p.m., gunshots heard near Governors Lane were people target practicing on Dorset Street.
Nov. 14 at 9:14 p.m., the Shelburne fire and rescue departments went to Boulder Hill Road to help someone who had fallen.
Nov. 15 at 2:22 p.m., a man, who was reported for looking suspicious and loitering on Shelburne Road, was gone when police showed up.
Nov. 16 at 7:37 a.m., no smoke, fire or other hazards were found at a home on Autumn Hill Lane where an alarm sounded.
Nov. 16 at 9:24 a.m., police are looking for a suspicious man who showed up on a video monitoring system on Thompson Road overnight.
Nov. 16 at 11:57 a.m., Shelburne Police helped Milton Police in serving paperwork at the Quality Inn.
Nov. 16 at 2:35 p.m., no criminal charges were filed against two men who were reported as trying to get into a storage shed behind the Pet Food Warehouse.
Nov. 16 at 3:33 p.m., police are investigating a family fight on Bostwick Road that left one person with injuries that required a trip to hospital
Nov. 16 at 10:18 p.m., police helped Chittenden Family Court in serving an abuse prevention order on Bostwick Road.
Nov. 17 at 5:48 p.m., police couldn’t find a woman who left Kinney Drugs with a bottle of wine without paying for it.
Nov. 17 at 11:25 p.m., police diverted traffic on Route 116 for about an hour until a fallen tree was removed.
Nov. 18 at 5:45 a.m., Jeffrey Chace, 28, of Ferrisburgh, was stopped for a traffic violation near Shelburne and Ridgefield roads and arrested for having a suspended driver’s license.
Nov. 18 at 2:30 p.m., Henry Vanfleteren, 19, of South Burlington was driving north on Shelburne Road in a gold Volkswagen Jetta when he rear-ended a tan Honda CRV driven by Sarah Anderson, 55, of Ferrisburgh. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
Nov. 18 at 2:37 p.m., a man left Tractor Supply in a white GMC Acadia with chainsaws he hadn’t paid for.
Nov. 18 at 3:09 p.m., a suspicious man was reported in the area of the Pierson Library, but he left before police arrived.
Nov. 18 at 3:45 p.m., a woman who hid things in her purse at Kinney Drugs and left without paying for them was stopped by police. She was banned from the store.
Nov. 18 at 7:28 p.m., a man reported another man, who was wet and covered in mud, was wandering in his Harbor Road yard. Although police couldn’t understand the interloper’s explanation of why he was there, they gave him a ride to his vehicle parked nearby.
Nov. 18 at 8:22 p.m., a driver was stopped on Shelburne Road near Vermont Teddy Bear for driving erratically. Police decided the driver was not impaired.
Nov. 18 a6 8:35 p.m., there were no injuries at Bishop and Quarry roads where a vehicle went off the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.