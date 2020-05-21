Incidents: 161
Arrests: 3
Rescue Calls: 28
Medical Transports: 14
Fire Calls: 5
May 9, 7:23 p.m., a verbal domestic dispute was reported at the Countryside Motel on Shelburne Road. No charges were filed.
May 9, 7:46 p.m., a Shelburne Police officer saw thick, black smoke coming from a home on Nashville Road. The fire department came. No one was home. The smoke was determined to be coming from an equipment malfunction and not a fire.
May 10, 2:25 a.m., a suspicious person was reported in the area of Wild Ginger Lane. Police discovered two vehicles had been rummaged through in the area and found Crystal Smiley, 40, of Burlington, walking nearby. During the next 13 hours, police discovered at least 10 vehicles in the area had been entered and things had been taken. Most, if not all, of the vehicles were unlocked. Most, if not all, of the vehicles had devices on the door that would have locked them, police said. Smiley was charged with petty larceny and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court. Police said “a significant amount” of the missing property was recovered.
May 10, 2:28 a.m., an intoxicated man was reported at the Days Inn on Shelburne Road.
May 10, 3:05 a.m., Police went back to Days Inn because of a report of an assault. An investigation is ongoing.
May 11, 4:40 a.m., Shelburne Police helped Hinesburg Police with a “smash and grab” at the Hinesburg Jolley Mobil station and convenience store on Highway 116 at Commerce Street. This is one of a series of these type of robberies - so named because the thief or thieves break the front glass door, grab some merchandise and flee - in Hinesburg and one in New Haven under investigation.
May 11, 3:18 p.m., Shelburne Police were back at the Days Inn on Shelburne Road. This time they went because of a dispute with a man who was refusing to leave. When they arrived, he was leaving, and they stood by to wish him bon voyage.
May 12, 7:33 p.m., an officer stopped Hussein Mubarak, 19, of Burlington, on Shelburne Road for a traffic violation. Mubarak was found to have a criminally suspended license. He was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of driving while his license was suspended.
May 13, 7:11 p.m., a caller to 911 dispatch reported a motor vehicle crash at Dorset Street and Country Lane. When Shelburne Police, Fire and Rescue arrived they found Nelson Broomfield, 62, of South Burlington, had driven his scooter off the road and into a culvert. He had minor injuries but declined medical help. He was cited for driving with a criminally suspended license.
May 14, 3:22 p.m., police and the medical examiner went to Wake Robin Drive where there was a deceased 80-year-old woman. The death was deemed not suspicious.
May 15, 1:31 p.m., a man called to say that when he was planting a tree at his home on Sycamore Lane his digging had turned up what he though was an explosive. Police found it was not hazardous. They think it is an expended blasting cap from pre-construction work done several years ago and before his home was built.
May 15, 1:46 p.m., police went to Butternut Lane home to investigate suspicions of pornography. They said the suspicions were unfounded.