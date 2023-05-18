Total reported incidents: 65
Traffic stops: 32
Warnings: 20
Tickets: 190
Medical emergencies: 23
Mental health incidents: 1
Suspicious incidents: 8
Agency assists: 1
Citizen assists: 9
Automobile incidents: 3
Car crash: 4
Animal problem: 2
Theft: 5
Vandalism: 1
Alarms: 2
Pending investigations: 6
May 8 at 6:20 a.m., a two-car crash was reported on Shelburne and Falls roads with injuries, and a patient was transported to the hospital by Charlotte Rescue.
May 8 at 8:13 a.m., a Longmeadow Drive resident told police their roommate was “acting crazy and cut off her internet access,” police said. Officers spoke with the individuals and mediated the dispute.
May 8 at 9:28 a.m., police escorted a man off the North Star Motel property after they refused to leave.
May 8 at 3:34 p.m., police were dispatched to Harbor Place after a caller said a man showed up to see an individual staying there who had an abuse prevention order against him. The individual left by the time police arrived.
May 8 at 4:20 p.m., a retail theft was reported out of Aubuchon Hardware, and the case is pending further investigation.
May 9 at 10:31 a.m., police responded to a report of vandalism at Shelburne Farms, and the case is under investigation.
May 10 at 3:27 p.m., a two-car crash was reported on Shelburne Road with no injuries.
May 10 at 4:25 p.m., a caller reported a retail theft from Route 7 Climate Storage. A theft report was taken, and the case is under investigation.
May 11 at 9:46 a.m., a retail theft was reported out of Kinney Drugs, and the case is under investigation.
May 11 at 9:29 p.m., a two-car crash with no injuries on Shelburne and Harbor roads was reported to police.
May 12 at 1:38 p.m., another two-car crash, on Bay and Shelburne roads, was reported to police. No injuries were reported.
May 12 at 2:51 p.m., a Palmer Court resident had a package stolen from their residence.
May 12 at 4:02 p.m., police and outreach responded after a Palmer Court resident told police their son’s ex-girlfriend was outside their residence having a mental health issue, police said.
