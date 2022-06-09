Total reported incidents: 83
Traffic stops: 3
Warnings: 5
Medical Emergencies: 21
Welfare checks: 10
Citizen Disputes: 2
Domestic Dispute: 2
Suspicious incidents: 8
Thefts: 4
Pending investigation: 9
May 30 at 9:05 a.m., police assisted an elderly female walking on the side of Bostwick Road. She was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
May 30 at 10:03 p.m., someone’s bicycle was stolen on Shelburne Road. A theft report was taken, and the case is under investigation.
May 30 at 10:47 p.m., police mediated a man and woman having a verbal dispute on Shelburne Road.
May 31 at 7:32 a.m., police helped a kid who fell off his bicycle. The kid was later evaluated by his school’s nurse.
May 31 at 12:05 p.m., outreach assisted in mediating a dispute between a woman and a man, who wanted to pick up his property at the Harbor Place motel.
May 31 at 10:50 p.m., a woman reported her son was out of control and needed assistance. Police contacted First Call, which agreed to meet the juvenile at the hospital.
June 1 at 1:58 a.m., someone reported receiving threatening text messages. The incident is under investigation.
June 1 at 5:18 p.m., a bicycle was stolen from the bike rack at Shelburne Community School. A theft report was taken.
June 2 at 8:46 a.m., a caller reported receiving harassing phone calls.
June 2 at 12:29 p.m., a pink suitcase was left outside the Route 7 Deli for several hours. The owner of the suitcase picked it up before police could arrive.
June 2 at 3:34 p.m., a retail theft was reported at Tractor Supply.
June 3 at 6:09 a.m., a man’s vehicle had gone off the road and into a ditch on Maeck Farm Road.
June 3 at 10:59 a.m., the Shelburne Community School reported an ongoing problem with a juvenile.
June 3 at 12:20 p.m., a mail carrier reported that a juvenile had been seen taking multiple packages in the area. The juvenile was found, and the packages were retrieved.
June 4 at 9:07 a.m., police checked on a homeless individual sleeping in the bus stop near Shelburne Museum.
June 4 at 10:16, an elderly man in a wheelchair was reportedly yelling at people at Shelburne Bay Access.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.