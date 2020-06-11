Incidents: 132
Fire Calls: 1
Rescue Calls: 23
Medical Transports: 16
May 29, 2 p.m., a 2015 Toyota Corolla with Vermont tag GXN235 was stolen from the parking lot of The Terraces. Police are searching for the vehicle.
May 29, 6:02 p.m., a caller said juveniles were damaging property at Shelburne Community School. Officers found minor damage including a small tree that had been chopped down and they caught the culprits. Police are working with the school and the Community Justice Center to find a resolution.
May 30, 9:32 a.m., in the upper parking lot of The Terraces police recovered a blue Toyota Highlander with Massachusetts plates that had been stolen in Burlington. They are investigating the possibility that this vehicle was abandoned when the Toyota Corolla was stolen the day before.
May 30, 3:23 p.m., Shelburne Police and Rescue went to the Shelburne Shipyard to tend to a person who had been struck in the head by an anchor. Although the victim was alert, they were transported to the hospital.
May 30, 8:52 p.m., Shelburne Police assisted Vermont State Police with a death on Ferry Road in Charlotte. They said it was not suspicious.
May 31, 7:12 a.m., Shelburne Police responded to a report of cows jaywalking on Cheesefactory Road, but when officers arrived they found all bovines in the vicinity behaving, secured and nothing to beef about.
May 31, 3:17 p.m., police investigated an apartment at 60 Henry St. where a hanging lounge chair had been unhung and absconded with.
June 1, 12:38 a.m., officers responding to a 911 call about a person suffering a mental health crisis at Northstar Motel discovered Jessica Brandolino, age 38, who police said was homeless, violating the terms of their court-ordered, pre-trial release. Brandolino was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court on Aug. 6 to answer to the violation charge.
June 1, 8:23 p.m., Shelburne Police went to Shelburne Road and Marsett Road to see about a female who was stumbling in the road. The 29-year-old woman was intoxicated and was released into the care of a responsible adult
June 2, 4 a.m., Shelburne Police went to the Days Inn about a report of an assault. It was apparent that no assault but there was an intoxicated female. The same 29-year-old they’d dealt with less than 8 hours earlier. She was taken into custody and released into the care of a hopefully more responsible adult.
June 2, 9:01 a.m., police are investigating the theft of a wallet from a vehicle on Henry Street.
June 3, 10:59 a.m., police went to Hillside Terrace because a dispute had been reported by a man who said he’d been assaulted by another. The suspect was found nearby. Daniel Williams, 33, who police said was homeless, was released with a citation for simple assault and an appointment to appear in Vermont Superior Court.
June 4, 10:45 a.m., a driver was injured when his air bag deployed after he hit a deer near Ethan Allen Highway and Patton Woods. The deer seems to have been OK.
June 4, 11:18 a.m., police are investigating another wallet taken from a vehicle. This time on Harbor Road at the Shelburne Community School.
June 4, 2:07 p.m., Shelburne and South Burlington officers went to the town line on Shelburne Road because of multiple reports of a male dragging a baseball bat and a rifle headed south. No one was found matching the description.