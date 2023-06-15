Total reported incidents: 148
Traffic stops: 42
Warnings: 25
Tickets: 22
Medical emergencies: 36
Mental health incidents: 1
Suspicious incidents: 19
Domestic incidents: 3
Agency assists: 10
Citizen assists: 13
Welfare check: 2
Automobile incidents: 11
Car crash: 4
Animal problem: 6
Fire: 1
Theft: 5
Fraud: 3
Harassment: 1
Vandalism: 1
Burglary: 1
Alarms: 7
Pending investigations: 10
May 30 at 9:40 a.m., a caller reported a theft of items from a job site on Governors Lane. The incident is under investigation.
May 30 at 10:59 a.m., a woman told police she was receiving threatening text messages, and police are now investigating.
May 30 at 1:23 p.m., a walk-in told police their daughter was making threats toward family members. Outreach was dispatched.
May 30 at 6:35 p.m., a fraud complaint reported from a Harrington Avenue resident is under investigation.
May 31 at 10:07 a.m., someone reported a two-car crash with no injuries on Shelburne Road and Cynosure Drive.
May 31 at 2:56 p.m., police responded to a report of an unwanted guest at Harbor Place. Officers escorted the individual off the property.
May 31 at 7:08 p.m., a caller reported a dog left in a vehicle in the parking lot of Archies Grill, but police said the dog seemed safe and perfectly content.
June 1 at 12:59 p.m., someone’s car was vandalized on Spear Street. Police are looking into the matter.
June 1 at 11:22 p.m., Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington Police with a reported assault.
June 2 at 8:45 a.m., a two-car crash was reported on Shelburne Road with no injuries.
June 3 at 11:19 a.m., a guest at Harbor Place was reportedly assaulted by their brother. The case is pending further investigation.
June 6 at 11:20 a.m., a two-car collision was reported on Shelburne and Falls roads.
June 6 at 12:41 p.m., outreach counselors responded to a report of a family member who was threatening self-harm.
June 6 at 3:23 p.m., Shelburne police escorted an unwanted customer off the Shelburne Country Store property.
June 6 at 5:22 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported to police on Irish Hill Road and Spear Street. Shelburne fire was dispatched, but the fire was out upon arrival and no injuries were reported.
June 8 at 12:41 p.m., a 2-car crash was reported near the Shelburne Shopping Park.
June 8 at 4:18 p.m., a caller reported a theft of items from their residence.
June 8 at 7:03 p.m., a residential burglary was reported on Morse Drive. The case is pending further investigation.
June 8 at 8:41 p.m., police responded to a reported retail theft at Tractor Supply.
June 9 at 4:15 p.m., a Simmons Drive resident told police there was a rattlesnake under the porch of their home. Turned out to be a milk snake.
June 9 at 10:43 p.m., a fraud complaint reported from a Shelburne Road resident is under investigation.
June 10 at 2:10. p.m., a caller reported a theft of items from their storage unit.
June 10 at 11:32 p.m., Shelburne police assisted the Vermont State police in responding to an underage drinking party at the Charlotte town beach. Police assisted troopers with contacting the owners of several vehicles that were left at the property.
