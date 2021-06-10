Total incidents: 172
Medical calls: 29
Medical transports: 20
Fire calls: 6
Arrests: 2 (1 – arrest on warrant,1 – domestic assault)
May 28 at 9:37 a.m., Shelburne Police are searching for a vehicle that passed a stopped school bus with its red lights flashing near Webster Road and Lilly Creek Lane.
May 28 at 9:47 a.m., police checked on a possible assault at the Quality Inn. No one appeared to be injured, but an investigation continues.
May 28 at 3:30 p.m., police could not find people who took firewood on Beach Road.
May 28 at 4:30 p.m., a 2008 Ford van driven by Jashua Giard, 41, of Bristol, was headed north on Shelburne Road when it hit a Toyota Tacoma driven by Danielle Bombardier, 37 of Shelburne, also headed north, knocking Bombardier’s car into a 2005 Honda Civic driven by Joshua Elkins, 27, of Enosburg. Two of the occupants were taken to the hospital for injuries that police said didn’t appear to be life-threatening. Giard’s van had to be towed from the scene.
May 28 at 10:17 p.m., although the argument Steven Guyette, 32, of Rutland was involved in at the Days Inn was just verbal fussing, he was found to have active warrants for his arrest. Guyette was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court.
May 29 at 8:16 a.m., police went to the scene of a burglary alarm on Bostwick Road and found an open door. They searched the interior and secured the premises.
May 29 at 9:26 a.m., police helped with traffic at Falls and Marsett roads until a disabled vehicle could be removed.
May 29 at 3:02 p.m., police separated two men fighting in the parking lot of the Days Inn. No injuries. No charges.
May 29 at 5:30 p.m., the Days Inn asked police to get a man to leave the motel. They did and he did.
May 29 at 9:08 p.m., police checked for fireworks at the Shelburne Campground. They waited but never saw nor heard anything of an explosive nature.
May 29 at 9:19 p.m., 10 minutes later police checked for fireworks in the area of Brentwood Drive and Spear Street. Once again, they waited fruitlessly.
May 30 at 3:58 a.m., police could not find two people dressed in black, one wearing a headlamp, on the Shelburne Museum grounds. Both ran when approached.
May 30 at 8:12 p.m., a man was throwing a woman’s belongings out of the North Star Motel. Although police said no physical assault had happened, they stayed on the scene to make she could retrieve her belongings safely.
May 31 at 7:06 a.m., a caller reported a theft from Harbor Place that occurred the night before.
June 1 at 10:31 a.m., the Days Inn asked for police help to remove a guest and another person who had violated the terms of their stay. Appropriate services were offered, and they agreed to leave.
June 1 at 1:29 p.m., police took a man at the Days Inn, who they said appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, into protective custody. He was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for evaluation and released into the care of a responsible adult.
June 1 at 2:43 p.m., someone spray painted on signs and docks at the town moorings on Bay Road.
June 1 at 9:11 p.m., a person on Littlefield Drive said an unauthorized account was opened using his personal information without his knowledge.
June 1 at 10 p.m., a man walking along Shelburne Road near Penny Lane yelling, swearing and banging on street signs said he was upset and blowing off steam. Police reminded him about disturbing the peace.
June 1 at 11:21 p.m., Jason Ploof, 36, was arrested and charged with domestic assault after an argument on Shelburne Road.
June 2 at 3:48 p.m., a man refused to leave the Quality Inn. Police said he was acutely intoxicated and took him to the UVM Medical Center to be evaluated.
June 2 at 5:03 p.m., guests at the Days Inn yelled at a man as he walked his dog. Police talked to the individuals involved, the hotel management but not, apparently, the dog not named Old Yeller.
June 2 at 6:40 p.m., someone with the Days Inn asked for police help in getting a man to leave. He was banned from the property and given a ride to Burlington.
June 3 at 4:37 p.m., police talked to guests at Harbor Place about a dispute and an alleged assault. An investigation continues.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
