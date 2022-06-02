Total reported incidents: 81
May 23 at 8:05 p.m., police pulled over an erratic motorist on Shelburne Road.
May 23 at 9:15 p.m., police responded to a report of fireworks near Thomas Road but could not find the source of the noise.
May 23 at 11:01 p.m., someone reported their bicycle stolen from the T-Bird Motel. The case is under investigation.
May 24 at 10 p.m., several people were having a dispute behind the T-Bird Motel. Police checked the area but could not find any individuals engaged in a dispute.
May 24 at 10:25 p.m., a Quality Inn guest reported someone was knocking on their door.
May 25 at 9:28 a.m., a walk-in reported that her son was being bullied at school. Police are investigating.
May 26 at 10:36 a.m., a guest at North Star Motel reported a dispute with another guest.
May 26 at 2:52 p.m., a woman was yelling in the parking lot of the North Star Motel, upset because her tablet had been stolen. She later found the tablet where she had left it.
May 26 at 6:01 p.m., a walk-in reported she had seen individuals shooting a gun in the woods on Shelburne Road. Police located the individuals but found no weapons.
May 27 at 8:42 a.m., a guest at Harbor Place reported that a man had been trying to steal his property. The case is under investigation.
May 27 at 11:46 a.m., a resident on Shelburne Road called police when her foster daughter refused to leave with them.
May 27 at 6:37 p.m., police and outreach responded to a woman who was feeling unsafe and needed assistance.
May 27 at 7:42 p.m., a woman called police to report her juvenile son was out of control. Police took the child into protective custody and transported them to the hospital for evaluation.
May 28 at 8:59 a.m., a woman walking her dog on Hullcrest Road fell into a ditch. Police responded, helped her out of the ditch and gave her a ride home.
May 28 at 2:41 p.m., a man was seen slumped over the wheel of a parked vehicle. He told police he was just tired.
May 28 at 6:21 p.m., a retail theft was reported at Kinney Drugs. The case is under investigation.
May 28 at 7:13 p.m., a “strange acting” woman walked through someone’s yard on Bay Road and was laying on the side of the road. Police and EMS were called but the woman refused treatment. She told police she had walked from Meach Cove where her vehicle was located, but the vehicle had been removed by a wrecker. Police gave her a ride to Shelburne Road.
May 28 at 8:50 p.m., a resident was afraid to return to his home on Toad Lane after having a dispute with their neighbor. Officers assisted in mediating the dispute.
May 29 at 9:56 a.m., a woman told police her phone had been hacked and someone had taken out a hit on her. Officers notified outreach to follow-up with the individual.
May 29 at 1:34 p.m., a woman was threatening to set fire to the Harbor Place motel. Police determined the woman was having a mental health issue and connected her to the right services.
May 29 at 3:32 p.m., police helped a man retrieve some of his belongings from his girlfriend’s house.
May 29 at 6:01 p.m., police gave three men a ride to the North Star Motel after they told them their driver was too intoxicated to drive.
May 29 at 7:53 p.m., a vehicle belonging to the Shelburne Bay Senior Living Center was vandalized. The case is under investigation.
Untimely Deaths:
May 29 at 9:20 p.m., police responded to the untimely death of Michael Slack, 57, of Glens Falls, N.Y., at the North Star Motel. The death is not considered suspicious.
