Total incidents: 132
Charges: 2
Rescue Calls: 23
Fire Calls: 6
May 22, 9:44 a.m., Wayne Aiken, 48, of Ferrisburgh, was found to be driving at Shelburne Road and IDX Drive in South Burlington with a license plate from another vehicle. Aiken was cited for driving with a criminally suspended license.
May 23, 4:41 a.m., a fire was reported at 18 Timber Lane in Shelburne. Shelburne Fire, Rescue and Police, Charlotte Fire and Rescue, Hinesburg Fire and South Burlington Fire departments all responded. Everyone in the home was evacuated with no injuries. Although the house is still standing, it’s is not livable.
May 23, 7:32 p.m., a resident of Railroad Lane in Shelburne reported smoke in the area. An investigation by a representative of the fire department determined that the smoke was coming from an approved fire pit and the controlled conflagration would be squelched by dark.
May 24, :12 a.m., a 17-year-old female was stopped on Spear Street for speeding. She and her 18-year-old male passenger were determined to have been drinking, however the driver tested under .08, so was not charged with DUI. She was subject to civil penalties for underage drinking and her mother was notified.
May 24, 10:36 p.m., police went to investigate a report of a loud party on Hullcrest Road in Shelburne and found a few people gathered around a campfire who agreed to keep the noise down.
May 25, 1:17 p.m., Shelburne Fire and Rescue responded to a false fire alarm on Covington Lane.
May 25, 11:30 p.m., Shelburne Police once again were summoned by a report of a loud party. This time officers went to Brentwood Drive and found a few people gathered around a small campfire who agreed to keep the noise down.
May 26, 12:39 p.m., a minor automobile crash on Harbor Road, with no injuries for the people involved – but major consequences for a deer, which was killed.
May 26, 6:01 p.m., a man and a woman at the Dutch Mill Motel were arguing and she called another man to pick her up. When the second man came to the door of the motel room, he was holding what appeared to be firearm. The motel guest shut the door and called Shelburne Police. The driver left but was found by South Burlington Police, who found the man had a realistic-looking BB gun which was turned over to police. No charges were filed.
May 27, 4:25 p.m., another minor car crash involving a deer in the afternoon was reported on Harbor Road. This time the deer ran off and was not found.
May 28, 12:06 p.m., a car was broken into at the Bay Access parking lot on Bay Road. When a person who had been hiking returned, their passenger-side window was broken and a purse had been stolen.
Police said vehicles in recreation area parking lots are a frequent target of break-ins. It is a good idea to leave valuables in the trunk or out of view. Often a series of break-ins will be reported from parking lots at recreation areas in Burlington, Shelburne Bay and Mt. Philo, all around the same time.