Total incidents: 174
Medical calls: 29
Medical transports: 20
Fire calls: 7
Arrests: 0
May 21 at 3:46 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Ti Lane with a woman driving who reportedly became aggressive when approached. She left before police arrived. An officer found the driver later, but no charges were filed.
May 21 at 9:25 p.m., a man and woman at Harbor Place admitted they had been loud but weren’t arguing.
May 21 at 10:40 p.m., guests of Shelburne Campground had just started north on Shelburne Road when they discovered a racoon in their vehicle. They exited their vehicle, leaving the doors open. Police helped the raccoon disembark.
May 22 at 7:53 a.m., a man left his home on Shelburne Road in violation of the court-ordered terms of his release, but returned in a few minutes, saying he didn’t feel safe and asked for mental health help. He was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center.
May 22 at 9:14 a.m., a couple were reported to be arguing in front of Harbor Place, but both said no they were not.
May 22 at 1:20 p.m., police are investigating whether home improvement fraud was committed at a home on the Shelburne-Hinesburg Road.
May 23 at 6:10 p.m., a man, who reportedly was yelling and throwing bags of trash in the road near Harbor Place, was gone when police arrived. They got most of the trash out of the street. Later, police found the man, but no charges were filed.
May 24 at 3:32 a.m., Shelburne Police helped South Burlington Police in the search for a stolen vehicle, which was later found by Williston Police.
May 24 at 9:51 a.m., two family members were standing outside a vehicle and arguing near Webster and Lower Webster roads. Police said they gave different accounts of what happened. The investigation continues.
May 24 at 10:37 a.m., a woman with out-of-state plates was reported for driving erratically near Shelburne and Harbor roads. The driver said she was looking for a place for birdwatching.
May 24 at 9:25 p.m., a caller requested a welfare check on a man they say was intoxicated at Harbor Place. Police said he was so intoxicated that they took him to UVM Medical Center for evaluation and, ultimately, to detox.
May 24 at 11:32 p.m., police couldn’t find anything near Dorset Street where a caller said they had heard gunshots and a vehicle speeding away.
May 25 at 2:54 p.m., about 13 goats were found near Shelburne Bay Park. They weren’t in the road. Nonetheless, the owners were notified.
May 25 at 5:32 p.m., a two-car crash at Shelburne and Webster roads did not result in any apparent injuries.
May 25 at 9:04 p.m., police checked on a person living in the area of Shelburne Road and Champlain Drive who reportedly said things that indicated a potential for self-harm. They were safe.
May 26 at 9:07 p.m., a caller said a woman driving a black SUV was being assaulted by a passenger near Harbor Road and School Street, but police could not find them.
May 26 at 9:23 p.m., someone from Days Inn called asking for help removing a man who had been there most of the day but wasn’t a guest. He left before the police got there.
May 27 at 12:07 p.m., police said a fence along a walking path on Harbor Road had been cut and goats were able to get out.
May 27 at 6:58 p.m., police went to Executive and Northside drives to help until the highway department got there to remove a tree that had fallen across the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.